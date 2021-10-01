Lawyer reveals Diego Costa’s anguish and criticizes police search

The attacker Diego Costa is outraged with the searches carried out yesterday morning (30) at the family’s residence, in Lagarto-SE, and anxious to put a stone in the investigations of the Federal Police of Sergipe that point him as suspected of participating in “alleged practice of exploiting games of chance, money laundering, evasion of currency and criminal organization”, involving a gambling site. The Atlético-MG attacker is suspected of being the financier of the criminal scheme.

In an exclusive interview with UOL Sport, lawyer Aurélio Belém says that he is awaiting the finalization (condensation) of the information obtained by the Federal Police during the searches for “Operation Distraction” – not only the “Costa” house was visited – and still today (1) he will have full access to the records .

“He [Diego Costa] will not prove your innocence. He doesn’t need to taste it. Guilt is what must be proven and is presumed innocent by our constitution. There are no charges. So this is no time to talk about guilt. The legal requirements for the search were not fulfilled, Diego was not searched before. We credit this for the spectacularization of the criminal process. This stains the image and causes damage. We are going to demand that the high-level measures be taken in relation to this search,” said Belém.

“We are in an investigation. There is no criminal case. What happened yesterday [quinta] it was an unusual situation and an unnecessary and disreputable search. We disagree with this practice. There they were and found nothing, and nothing was seized. There is nothing to consider linking Diego to a criminal scheme. He has nothing to do with these companies, he will never be a partner, he is not a financer,” he added.

Diego’s anguish

Also according to the lawyer, Diego Costa is surprised by the situation, indignant and anxious to clarify the facts with the police authorities. There is still no date for this to happen, the defense starts conversations to find out how the testimony will be given. There are three possibilities: by videoconference, with the player presenting himself to the Federal Police in Belo Horizonte, or, the last one, going to Sergipe.

Asked by the report what will be the defense strategy and the evidence presented to close the matter, Aurélio Belém said that, “since Diego has not yet provided statements and clarifications, it would not be right. [abrir à imprensa], in respect to the authorities”.

“I can assure you that he has nothing to do with this and is not part of the organizations in these companies. It is an uncomfortable situation, which left him very anxious to resolve as soon as possible. I guided him to focus on recovery [o atacante está tratando uma lesão muscular na coxa], because we’re going to handle everything with the greatest of peace of mind,” he added.

Diego gambler?

Asked if Diego Costa would be a bettor on ESPORTENET, Aurélio Belém says he doesn’t know. However, the 32-year-old athlete’s lawyer tells the UOL Sport that, when he lived in Spain, a country in which he even defended the national team, the 19 shirt used, sporadically, to make sports bets.

“In Europe this is very normal. In fact, big players have become poster boys for these companies,” he concluded.

Note from Atlético-MG

In a note published this Thursday night (30), Atlético-MG said that it is not aware of the matter, as the facts narrated occurred before Diego Costa arrived at the club, on August 19th.

Thinking of protecting himself and also of providing support to the athlete, the alvinegro placed a criminal lawyer, who is also the club’s advisor, to monitor the case closely.

“The facts reported do not concern the Club; they were not public knowledge, nor the institution (because they are investigations); and they predate the athlete’s arrival at Atlético.

Nevertheless, Atlético is finding out about the eventual event to give, if it is in the athlete’s interest, all the support that is necessary.”