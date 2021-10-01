Leaks video of Renata Fan mistreating an employee in the Band; watch!

by

Renata Fan
Moderator gave something to talk about with attitude with makeup artist (Image: Playback / Band)

Renata Fan became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, in this Thursday (30). The reason? The famous one had a backstage moment at the Band leaked and ended up being massacred for attitude.

The recording shows moments before the journalist went on air at the Open Game. In the video, however, what stands out is the fact that she appeared taking a professional out of her way in the studio of the sports program.

In addition to being shown on TV, the sport, it is worth remembering, has a live broadcast on YouTube. It was precisely on the platform that the studio’s images were leaked. It is possible to see the moment when a hairdresser tries to fix the famous one, who takes it out with her hands.

Many internet users then began to accuse the presenter of mistreating the Band employee on the program. “Wow, Renata, how well you treat the people who work with you!!!”, fired a social network user, ironically.

“I thought Renata millstone was ignorant with the woman who was only going to do her job”, declared another. “Every day I feel more disgusted with Renata”, completed a third internet user.

Check out the video and the repercussion:

Luiz Fabio Almeida

Luiz Fábio Almeida is a journalist, multimedia producer and passionate about what happens on television. He is a writer and columnist for RD1. It is on social networks at @luizfabio_ca and can also be via email [email protected]