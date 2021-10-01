learn how to issue the card that guarantees circulation in 249 cities

posted on 9/30/2021 10:13 PM / updated on 9/30/2021 10:13 PM



Strongly criticized by the federal government, the vaccine passport continues to grow in several cities across the country. According to a survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), 249 cities require proof of immunization against covid-19 to give access to concerts, events, restaurants and even hotels. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Florianópolis are some of the cities on the list.

The CNM states that the passport is a collective health measure as it is a way to encourage vaccination. In addition, the permission to circulate only vaccinated people reduces the risk of serious cases and, consequently, the number of hospital beds, since the immunizing agent attenuates the action of the virus.

The organization says it is likely that more cities will require passports. Therefore, in order not to be left out of the places you want to access, especially when traveling, it is important to know how to issue your passport. It’s quick, easy and free. Learn how to do it in three steps:

1. Get vaccinated



Although obvious, it is necessary to emphasize the step. Proof of vaccination is only available to those who took the immunizing agent through the SUS. The Ministry of Health’s system will account for the vaccine and publicize the fact. Therefore, it is not possible to bypass the main step. Vaccination saves lives and it’s free!

2. Download or access Connect SUS



The Connect SUS platform was created by the Ministry of Health to integrate data from citizens who use the public health network. In it, you can monitor medications taken from popular pharmacies, consultations and hospitalizations already made, exams scheduled and scheduled, search for hospitals, health centers, psychosocial care centers and access the digital vaccination card.

With the start of vaccination against covid-19, the platform started to register the immunization doses and issue the National Certificate of Vaccination, popularly known as the vaccine passport.

To get it, you need to access the platform or download the app, which is available for iOS or Android.

Then, just click on citizen and create a password. If you have already used any service offered by the federal government, it is likely that you have registered with the gov.br account, which guarantees a single login for all digital services.

Once inside the system, just go to Vaccines and click on any of the doses. On the screen that opens, at the bottom of the page, the button Vaccination certificate will appear. The document will appear with personal and vaccine data on the front and a QR Code on the back to check validity.

Covid 19 National Vaccination Certificate issued by Conecta SUS presents personal data and doses taken

It is also possible to export the information in PDF to save it on the mobile phone or print the document.

Covid 19 National Vaccination Certificate issued by Conecta SUS presents QR Code for third parties to verify the validity of the document

3. Submit and have free access



Now that you have access to the app, just go ahead and show the Covid 19 National Vaccination Certificate when needed or save the PDF to your mobile phone to ensure faster access. This way, you will be guaranteed a free pass in cities that require the document.

Remember: face masks and alcohol gel are still indispensable.

For São Paulo, a passport can be issued by two other platforms

Those who guarantee protection against covid-19 in the state of São Paulo have two other platforms to issue the vaccination passport. The first covers all of the state of São Paulo. It is the Poupatempo Digital application, the digitized version of the “all in one” stations to resolve issues related to Detran, debts and identity, for example.

In it, the user can go to the Services tab and click on “covid-19 vaccination”, an option located next to a syringe. Then, just select “vaccination card” and download the item in PDF format. An English version of the document is also available for international travel.

The other option is intended only for those vaccinated in the city of São Paulo. E-Saúde SP is a specific application for the public health area that, after a quick registration, already provides, on the main screen, the option “Vaccination card”. In the app, you can only view the doses of covid-19 received, without the option to download a PDF receipt.