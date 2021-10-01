Left Montevideo? See how to go to Uruguay to watch Palmeiras x Flamengo in the final of Libertadores – Sports

For the second season in a row, the final of the Liberators cup will be decided by two Brazilian teams. palm trees and Flamengo, two of the main powers in the country today, face each other in single game on November 27th at Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. The match will have the presence of the public, but whoever decides to travel to see the club of the heart in the capital of Uruguay will be able to shell out amounts above R$ 10 thousand. Recently, the country reopened the border with Brazil, but it is necessary to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 and undergo the PCR test to enter Uruguayan soil.

Palmeiras qualified by the qualified goal rule, tying 1-1 with Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte after not leaving 0-0 with the miners at Allianz Parque. In turn, Flamengo dispatched Barcelona from Guayaquil, from Ecuador, with two wins by 2-0.

Both teams are fighting for the tri-championship of the Libertadores. Defending champions after beating Santos 1-0 at Maracanã, Palmeiras also lifted the cup in 1999, when they beat Deportivo Cali on penalties. Flamengo won “eternal glory” in 1981, beating Cobreloa 2-1 in the final, and in 2019, when they beat River Plate 2-1 in Lima, Peru. O state prepared a guide for fans to buy their ticket and see the Libertadores final.

How many tickets will be sold for the final?

Conmebol works to have 50% of the Centenário Stadium free for the match, with 30,000 seats available. At first, the entity will divide the number of tickets between the two clubs equally. A small load will be for the guests of the entity itself and also of the CBF, around 1500 seats.

How to buy tickets for the final of Libertadores 2021?

Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) has not yet officially announced where and how to buy tickets for the decision, as well as the ticket prices. She promises to do this soon to give fans time to plan.

What packages are on sale?

Through its official sponsor, Eventos, Flamengo made three travel packages available to fans who want to go to Uruguay to see the big decision. With the departure date from Rio de Janeiro set for November 26, stays are offered in the cities of Colonia de Sacramento, Punta Del Este and Piriápolis. With values ​​between R$ 9,500 and 13,290, the packages include accommodation at a three-star hotel, transfer between stadium and hotel, travel insurance, PCR test on return to Brazil, identification bracelet, in addition to a kit with a commemorative shirt, cup and scarf. It is noteworthy that the ticket is not included.

According to travel agency CVC, package sales to Uruguay grew more than 100% compared to the previous month, with half of shipments scheduled for November. The agency offers travel from R$ 8,860 per person with a daily rate on site, air tickets, airport/hotel/airport transfer, accommodation with breakfast, Brazilian guide, RT-PCR test on return to Brazil, in addition to one-way transfer and back to the stadium.

Flights to Montevideo

Whoever decides to go to the Libertadores final will have to open their pockets. Airlines such as Latam and Avianca make the round trip, with tickets leaving Guarulhos on November 26 and returning two days after the confrontation, ranging between R$ 7,300 and R$ 13,200. Cheaper flights, however, can have up to 11 hours of waiting between departures, and with some stops. A cheaper, more exhausting option, however, is to leave Rio or São Paulo to Porto Alegre and take a bus to Montevideo. TTL Transporte e Turismo offers the service from R$ 335 (one way), with the price reaching up to R$ 400. These values ​​are from this Thursday, therefore, 58 days before the game.

accommodation

As at the time of any big event, the ideal is for the fans to make their reservations in advance so they don’t go through trouble and have to accept abusive prices. Montevideo offers many hotel options. According to Booking, the daily rate of a three-star hotel can cost R$ 298 in the city, while the most highly rated places have prices in the range of R$ 1,000 per night.

CLUBS

The two teams in the final, Flamengo and Palmeiras, will be able to help their fans buy tickets, but this is still being handled by the parties with Conmebol. Palmeiras and Flamengo must charter planes for the decision. Conmebol has not yet defined how many days in advance they should arrive in Uruguay. There are official Libertadores interviews on the eve of the game, as well as stadium recognition.