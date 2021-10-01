Legal and safe abortion is not a matter of religion, but of public health – 09/30/2021 – Djamila Ribeiro

Policies to protect women in Brazil continue to be irresponsible, which has generated deaths, diverse violence and deepened inequalities in the country.

Last Tuesday (28), the Global Day for Safe Abortion took place. The date was celebrated by our Chilean neighbors with the approval by the Chamber of Deputies of the decriminalization of abortion until the 14th week, a project that goes to vote in the other legislative house.

In Brazil, however, the date brings other challenges. Under Brazilian law, contrary to its neighbors in South America, abortion is not criminalized only in cases of rape, when the fetus is anencephalic or when the pregnancy results in danger to the mother’s life.

However, the reality is much more complex. First, it is important to highlight that rape records —a crime in itself with a high rate of underreporting— grew 13% in the interior of the state of São Paulo and 19.5% in the metropolitan region. The numbers were recently released by the Sou da Paz Institute, after analyzing data compiled by the State Public Security Secretariat and by the internal affairs offices of the Civil and Military Police. There was also a 2.6 percent increase in femicide records statewide.

In this scenario of extreme danger and violence for women and children, it is worth saying that abortion is still criminalized within the legal possibilities. In hospitals that carry out the procedure of legal abortion in the country, with victims of rape —many of them children—, there are vigils of young Catholics who embarrass those who have already been through trauma.

This week came the news of a 14-year-old teenager, pregnant victim of rape, who was denied the right to legal abortion by a judge in Minas Gerais, who reportedly publicized the sentence in a WhatsApp group.

Cases like these remind us of the Minister of Family, Women and Human Rights, who was singled out for operating the gigantic public machine used to harass a ten-year-old black girl who was made pregnant by an uncle. The subject, which should be a police case with the minister as a target, is heading for oblivion.

As a matter of fact, these movements of embarrassment in hospitals, in addition to making the victims feel even more the weight of the trauma, also interfere in the routine of health professionals in a moment as delicate as the one we are experiencing.

At first, I find it curious that priests who are being tried for several cases of pedophilia that have been silenced throughout history, such as the one that took place in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo, do not have similar vigils.

But what I would really like to highlight is the recent interview by Rosângela Talib —coordinator of the organization Católicas for the Right to Decide— for Agência Pública. The NGO present in Latin American countries carries out an important debate on the right to abortion as a public health policy within the Catholic Church since 1993.

For her, “people have the right to be against abortion, but not to impose their vision as public policy. This hurts the secularity of the State. Motherhood has to be a free choice, not an imposition”.

Rosângela highlights in the interview the setback of women’s rights caused by the patriarchal religious mentality: “This conservative religious mentality was institutionalized in the country, even with a Constitution that guarantees the secularity of the State. The State does not profess any religion, it must not. He must assert plurality. The result of this institutionalized conservative mentality is the growth of teenage motherhood, appalling data on child marriages. We need sex education in schools, not a government that preaches abstinence”.

As the legislation in Brazil is established, women in an unfavorable economic condition, mostly black, indigenous and quilombolas, end up being avoidable victims of unsafe abortion, while women in favorable conditions —even Catholics— have access to clandestine clinics to carry out safe abortion.

As Rosângela explains: “Although the legislation is one, women who have money will access private clinics to have safe abortions. Those who die are the poor, black women and indigenous women. They die needlessly. If technology today makes it possible to interrupt a pregnancy by medication and at home, nothing justifies a woman dying in a clandestine abortion clinic”.

As if the criminalization of abortion was not enough, which promotes hundreds of thousands of deaths of women per year who resort to unsafe methods, we are going through even more nebulous times of imposition of religious beliefs in a country that, despite intense attacks on the Constitution , is a secular country.

Safe and legal abortion is a matter of public health, not religion.