Lenovo announces the first PC gamer with Intel 12th generation CPU, DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0

the manufacturer Lenovo presented, this Thursday (30), the first PC gamer on the market equipped with processors 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake. In addition, the desktop comes with support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 RAM memory technologies. called from Legion 9000K, the PC didn’t have all the details about the hardware revealed. However, leaks point out that the motherboard must be the Intel Z690, which has the LGA 1700 socket.

Z690 motherboards will be able to support DDR5 RAM memories with native speeds up to 4800 MHz. already the Intel CPU must be a Core i7 or i9 with the K end, cleared for overclocking. According to the official publicity image, the GPU is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, a video card with Ampere architecture, 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, 10240 CUDA cores and the 384-bit.