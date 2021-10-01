Léo Stronda shows scar after gas cylinder accident: “Best”

The former A Fazenda Léo Stronda caught the attention of followers this Wednesday (9/29), after showing one of the scars after an accident with a gas canister on Instagram. The influencer, who was hospitalized with burns in 30% of his body, was discharged.

“Another day of dressings at home. Thank God the wound, the burn, is progressing a lot. The arm is still quite red, but it’s getting better”, says Léo.

Leo Stronda suffers domestic accident Leo Stronda was hospitalized after suffering a domestic accidentEditing/Reproduction leo-blast-influencer-digital-body-burnt-explosion-gas canister Influencer Leo Stronda had second-degree burns on 30% of his body after a gas canister explosionReproduction/Instagram Leo scar 2 On Wednesday (9/29), Leo showed how the injury recovery is going.Instagram/Reproduction Leonardo Stronda Stronda is a singer and member of the duo Bonde da StrondaReproduction/Instagram Luane and Leo Stronda He also participated in A Fazenda, when he had a romance with LuaneRecord/Playback 0

The famous also highlighted the affection he has been receiving from fans. “I want to thank the guys who have been sending a lot of messages, positive energies. Thanks guys, it’s been really cool.

Understand

After the explosion of the gas canister, Leo underwent several plastic surgeries, in the semi-intensive unit of the Hospital Niterói D’OR, in Rio de Janeiro, with 30% of his body burned.

“Another difficult phase of my life. Now, at this moment, I’m much better, but two weeks ago I had an accident. I was at home to start a dinner with my wife and some friends and a gas canister exploded at home and I got burned”, recalled Léo.

