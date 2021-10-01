‘Let me out’ · TV News

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will be surprised by Adurrá’s (Ricardo Lyra) marriage proposal in Genesis. The young woman will reject the proposal and will be locked in the palace room by the man in Record’s biblical novel. “Let me out,” the girl will scream, afraid of being abused by the villain.

In the scenes scheduled to air in this Friday’s chapter (1st), she will meet the nobleman, even after sharing her suspicions about the man’s behavior with Merianat (Samia Abreu).

“You can already imagine the reason why I called you here. You are a smart girl. You must have already noticed the special affection I have for you and how sincere I am in wanting to give you everything you need. Even more, everything you need. want”, will begin the evil one.

The Egyptian will be uncomfortable with the direction of the conversation. “I am in love with you, Asenate. I want you to be my wife,” the palace ruler will say. “You’re kidding, aren’t you?”, the young woman will mock. Adurrá will nod that he really wants to get married. “I better go,” she’ll reject.

Play/Record Asenate is proposed in marriage

Selemina’s daughter (Kacau Gomes) will get up to leave, but the evil one will follow. She’ll try to open the door, but the bastard will lock it. “Please, let me out”, will beg the character of Letícia Almeida. “What is it? Are you by any chance afraid of me?” the antagonist will gloat.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#76 – José Alfredo Rises from the Underworld in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.