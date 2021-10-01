Libertadores: airlines triple the offer of flights to Montevideo – 09/30/2021

The Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras made the two main airlines in Brazil triple the offer of flights departing from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to Montevideo, stage of the unique game of the decision. The match is scheduled for November 27 at the Centenario stadium.

Until mid-September, the two companies had 11 weekly flights from Brazil to the Uruguayan capital. Now the forecast is that they will have at least 41 in the week of the match.

Due to increased demand, fans have found it difficult to buy tickets and get accommodation. With the classification of two of the main teams in the country, Gol said today that it will have at least five daily flights in the week of the final. Usually she only has one, departing from Guarulhos. The five flights will depart from Guarulhos and Galeão.

Latam said that it recently increased the number of weekly flights to Uruguay from four to six and that it has already seen an increase in demand for flights near the final. “We are evaluating the need to include extra flights for the dates surrounding the departure,” informed Latam.

“Gol is going to implement, over the next few days, additional operations from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to the Uruguayan capital, motivated by the Libertadores final,” stated the company. “Fans from other cities who wish to travel to Montevideo to accompany their teams can make quick connections with us at the airport in Guarulhos or Galeão.”

Uruguay kept its borders closed to foreigners for most of the year as a measure to combat the covid-19 pandemic. In September, the government of Lacalle Pau began a gradual opening process, which is expected to be completed in November, when air and land transport companies intend to resume the usual flow of travel.

In addition to Gol and Latam, Azul runs the route to Montevideo. O UOL Sport got in touch to find out how the company’s operation will be in the week of the final, but she still hadn’t responded until the publication of this article.