Libertadores and Sudamericana finals may have a longer interval and a Super Bowl-style show

Football fans across Latin America can expect something different for the halftime of the finals of the South American Cup and of the Libertadores Conmebol to the end of November in Montevideo.

Last Friday (24), the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, sent a letter to the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, asking that the break between matches be extended by 25 minutes.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

the end of the liberators in between palm trees and Flamengo on November 27th it will be broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

The letter, seen in full below, is intended to make concerts along the same lines as the super bowl between the two matches. Since 2019, Conmebol promotes ceremonies before the finals.

With veracity proven by the report of the ESPN Sur, the letter has not yet been answered by FIFA.

The Copa Sudamericana final will be on November 20th, while the Libertadores final will take place on November 27th. The two matches will take place at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

Read the full letter