Live do Valor: Clarisse De La Cerda, from Bhering Advogados, and Wilson Leal, from Seguros Unimed, talk about the rush of companies to adapt to the LGPD this Friday, at 11 am | Value Lives

The race for companies to adapt to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which completes one year in force, is the theme of the Value Live of this Friday, October 1st, at 11 am . The guests will be the lawyer Clarisse De La Cerda , partner in the privacy and data protection area of ​​Bhering Advogados, and Wilson Loyal , Superintendent of Technology and Innovation at Seguros Unimed.

Since the LGPD’s approval in 2018, companies have had a long time to adapt to compliance rules on the handling and sharing of personal data, but many are not yet ready. With the imminent application of sanctions, which include fines of up to R$50 million, the need for adjustment is urgent.

Clarisse advises national and multinational companies on topics such as technology transfer, licensing, privacy and personal data protection. Master in Intellectual Property from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), attended the LL.M. in Law, Science and Technology from Stanford University. She is a PhD student in Intellectual Property and Innovation at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).

Graduated in Computer Science from Mackenzie University, with a specialization in Health Innovation from Harvard University, Leal was Technology Director at Tokio Marine insurance company for 11 years and has accumulated experience in other companies in the segment, such as MetLife, Allianz and AGF.

The interview will be mediated by Daniela Braun, Valor’s Technology reporter, and may be followed live on Valor’s website and channels on YouTube and LinkedIn.