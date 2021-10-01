Liverpool is interested in signing Villarreal’s top striker

Liverpool were one of the clubs that did little to strengthen in the last transfer window. But the Reds continue to monitor the market to make punctual signings, increasing the strength of the team led by Jürgen Klopp.

The name of the time is the attacker Arnaut Danjuma, from Villarreal. According to the Dutch press, the 24-year-old player has drawn the attention of Liverpool officials, especially for his start to the season for the Spanish club. So far, he has scored three goals and provided an assist in only seven matches played, becoming one of the main weapons of the Yellow Submarine.

The Reds’ interest in Danjuma is nothing new. For the past two seasons, he has been in England, playing for Bournemouth. The performance at the English club, made Villarreal pay 23.5 million euros (almost R$ 150 million) in the August window, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the Spaniards.

Klopp admires Danjuma’s style and believes that the Dutchman has characteristics similar to Sadio Mané, which would make it easier for him to adapt to the team. In the last Wednesday (29), Liverpool sent scouts to observe the striker at Old Trafford in the match against Manchester United in the Champions League. However, it will not be easy to close the deal, as the athlete has a contract with Villarreal until June 2026.