Liziane intends to file suit after the reality show

First eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Liziane Gutierrez has already had time to see everything that has been said about her inside and outside the confinement. The model believes she received more praise than criticism after the exhibition. However, she cites names of participants and famous people who were not confined and warns that she will take legal action against them.

Nego do Borel, Erasmo Viana, Alexandre Frota, Danilo Gentili and Léo Lins are mentioned by the model in the interview.

If you screw up, I get the ‘The Farm’ award only in indemnity. It’s not that I want to, but I won’t let it go either.

The Farm 2021: Liziane Gutierrez in the farmer’s test Image: Playback/RecordTV

psychological abuse

When analyzing the confinement with Erasmo Viana, Liziane Gutierrez — who had already defined it as an ‘abusive relationship’ — returned to talking about the pawn and explained what the action she intends to file in court is about:

We’re going to sue him for psychological abuse. He was extremely rude and I just sat and cried. Didn’t recognize me. He apologized but got around the situation. ‘Look, I’m sorry, but it was you who was wrong.’ And I accepted that. I couldn’t react.

Liziane says she intends to donate the money if she wins the case against the model:

I will donate to an NGO to combat violence against women. I lived an abusive relationship with Erasmus without being in an affectionate relationship. And I do think it’s psychological abuse on his part. Not only with me, but with most of the women in the house.

Erasmo’s press office, sought by splash, did not respond to emails and phone calls.

‘He made the image worse a thousand times’

Liziane also intends to file a lawsuit against Nego do Borel. The model didn’t like being called a “joker”, among other criticisms made by the singer. For the ex-peoa, the funkeiro managed to “worse his image” by participating in ‘A Fazenda 13’.

That was totally unnecessary. Unnecessary for the game, with me and for him. Nego had already come from a strong cancellation with an ex-girlfriend, he was on a program where he said he was about to clean up the image and, in my opinion, it only got worse. Not only with me, but also with another participant.

wanted by splash to comment on Liziane’s statements, Nego do Borel said, through his press office, that he “doesn’t comment on matters he doesn’t know about” and that the lawyers are waiting to be brought to justice before manifesting themselves later.

The 2021 Farm: Liziane Gutierrez, Nego do Borel and Solange Gomes awaiting the result of the first plot Image: Playback/RecordTV

Alexandre Frota, Léo Lins and Danilo Gentili.

Upon leaving “A Fazenda 13”, Liziane revealed that she had already expected to read criticisms about her. What surprised her, according to her, were the comments made by other famous people:

People in the media, who should have been more empathetic, weren’t nice to me. And they didn’t criticize me for my game, positioning, but for my appearance, copying the same joke as Nego.

Asked who was in her sights because of the comments, Liziane explains:

Alexandre Frota. He’s only just shown up saying my name. Danilo Gentili, Leo Lins, who dates Aline. In fact, I was one of the people that, when his girlfriend was down, I talked to her. I didn’t understand his anger. There was also another comedian and an esthetic clinic that misused my image.

splash he also sought out Alexandre Frota, Danilo Gentili and Léo Lins to comment on Liziane Gutierrez’s statements. Danilo and Léo did not respond to emails and telephone contacts.

Alexandre Frota denied having made any comments about Liziane Gutierrez’s appearance. The actor and federal deputy pointed out: