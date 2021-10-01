Lorena Improta makes 1st appearance with newborn daughter in her mansion

Léo Santana and Lorena Improta showed their baby, Liz, at the couple’s mansion

The dancer Lorena Improta and singer Leo Santana are enjoying the good times with their newborn. The baby was born last September 26th.

Little Liz is the couple’s first child. She came into the world through a normal birth, weighing 2.8 kg and measuring 48 centimeters.

This Thursday (30), Léo Santana caught his wife with the newborn in her arms. Mother and daughter were in the living room of the mansion, in Salvador, Bahia.

Seeing Lorena Improta, there was no lack of romance for the famous dad. “Look at this statement, love me Lorena, love me”, wrote Léo as he sang a song. The song chosen was from the pagoda set, Revelation.

“Light my sky shines, you are my half. This passion fascinates me. It tastes like happiness. When we love there’s nothing for anyone, I get goose bumps just remembering my love. I travel on the swing of this coming and going. In the art of loving like you don’t have”, sang Léo Santana to his wife.

It didn’t take long for the family to receive many compliments. “Congratulations, beautiful baby,” wrote a netizen. Another said: “Exciting, dear God bless you greatly. Liz health and many blessings”.

One fan stated: “What a beautiful statement. This care is very good, I loved it”. And another defined: “Liz’s father woke up inspired. How sweet. That’s it giant, you’re awesome!”.

A mother was delighted with the statement. “This affection is so good, especially when we are in this puerperium phase”, pointed out the follower. Another joked about Lore’s look: “a mother is born, a bun is born”.

The singer also guaranteed that he is helping Lorena Improta in the care of the baby. “Today was the first time I had a bath and changed my diaper. I didn’t change it, in fact I just took off the dirty diaper. I think I did well. I had help from my wife, obviously”, explained Léo Santana.

