Losing 15% of body weight can curb type 2 diabetes, study shows

A study also shows that weight loss can result in the remission of the metabolic disease in some patients

Losing weight can slow the progression or even reverse diabetes 2, in addition to reducing potential complications of the disease, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet and presented online yesterday at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (Easd). According to the authors, in the case of patients who do not have cardiovascular problems, the focus of treatment should be the elimination of obesity, a condition that can lead to the development of metabolic disorder and, at the same time, worsen the prognosis of those who have already been diagnosed.

For the authors, weight loss should be the central measure of disease control. “This approach would have the added benefit of targeting not just high blood sugar but other obesity-related complications such as fatty liver, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, high blood pressure and high blood fat profiles, thus having , an impact on a person’s general health much greater than just controlling blood glucose,” co-author Ildiko Lingvay, of the University of Texas, USA, said at a press conference.

The defense of weight loss as the main means of controlling diabetes is the result of a study, DiRECT, which included data from more than 5,000 adults monitored for up to six years. The objective was to identify the impact of an intervention based on lifestyle changes in overweight or obese diabetes 2 patients. “Treating obesity to achieve a sustained 15% loss of body weight has been shown to have a major impact on the progression of type 2 diabetes and even result in remission of diabetes in some patients,” added co-author Priya Sumithran of the University of Melbourne , in Australia.

The data presented show that, within two years, 70% of patients who lost 15kg or more—at the start of the study, they weighed 100kg on average—went into remission from the disease. In addition to the DiRECT results, the authors analyzed clinical research investigating the impact of weight loss in people with obesity on diabetes control. They focused on articles on bariatric surgery and drugs already available on the market.

“Studies of surgery have also shown immediate and sustained benefits for patients with diabetes 2 and obesity, reducing the need for glucose-lowering medications a few days after surgery and improving several long-term health indicators,” says Sumithran. A 12-year follow-up of an observational study showed, for example, that the procedure led to the loss of 27% of the patients’ total weight and that, after 12 years, 51% of the people who underwent the technique were still in remission of the disease. .

Medicines

The authors also discussed, in the article, the drug treatments available on the market for weight loss. They focused on studies evaluating the efficacy of five substances approved by various regulatory agencies: orlistat, phentermine-topiramate, naltrexone-bupropion, liraglutide and semagglutide, which are indicated for the chronic control of obesity. In addition, they included information on drugs that are still being studied. According to the article, some of these compounds were able to stimulate a loss of more than 15% of body weight in more than 25% of participants with diabetes 2, also helping to control blood glucose in most cases.

Based on the results of studies, Lingvay states that 40% to 70% of diabetes patients get this condition due to obesity. “The main characteristics that identify people in whom increased body fat is a key contributor to type 2 diabetes are the presence of central adiposity (fat around the waist), increased waist circumference, multiple skin tags, pressure high and fatty liver disease,” he says. “In this population, we propose a total weight loss treatment goal of at least 15%, with the intention of not only improving blood sugar control, but rather as the most effective way to interrupt the central pathophysiology of diabetes type 2 and thus change its long-term course and prevent associated metabolic complications.”

The authors make important considerations when redefining treatment goals for diabetes patients 2 focused on sustained weight loss. First, they say, the initiative must be driven by updating disease management guidelines. Health systems, they argue, must focus on the benefits of obesity reduction in preventing or controlling the metabolic disorder, thus avoiding the high costs of treating someone with the advanced condition, which is always accompanied by a host of complications.

“It is also vital that medical practice management should effectively focus on weight management for patients with type 2 diabetes,” says Lingvay. “Health care professionals, especially those who routinely treat people with diabetes, must be trained and experienced in all aspects of obesity control. The support team should be trained to support patients on their journey to lose weight and the need for a specialized team to provide the educational component of the proposed new treatment strategies should be considered.”

According to the authors, “this is the right time to consider the addition of substantial weight loss as the main target for the treatment of many patients with diabetes 2, as this approach addresses the pathology of the disease process”. Worldwide, the International Diabetes Federation estimates the prevalence of the disorder is 9.3%, with 90% of cases being type 2. “This change in treatment goals would recognize obesity as a disease with reversible complications and would require a change in clinical care”, concludes the article.

For Roy Talyor, an endocrinologist at the University of Newcastle, UK, who attended the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, even if the diabetes patient’s body mass index (BMI) 2 does not characterize obesity (above 30kg per m²), slimming may be necessary. According to the doctor, who also presented a paper at the scientific event, an analysis of data from a British study called ReTUNE showed that two-thirds of adults with diabetes and a BMI of less than 27 kg/m2 were able to achieve remission of diabetes. diabetes after participating in a weight loss intervention.