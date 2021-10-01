Safety The award would be used to visit the family.

Per Ricardo Rabuske Lottery winner drowns with winning ticket in his pocket

A 57-year-old American hit the jackpot by winning the lottery, but didn’t have time to enjoy the prize.

According to The Mirror, Gregory Jarvis apparently drowned when he fell from his boat in a lake in Caseville, Michigan.

The body was found on a private beach, with the winning ticket in his wallet.

According to NDmais, the man was unable to withdraw the premium because he did not have a Social Security card, he even applied for it, but he did not receive it in time.

The estimated US$45,000 (R$245,000) prize won last September 13 would be used to visit the family.

Police Chief Kyle Romzek told the WJRT channel that he fell and hit his head, probably slipped when docking, while tying up his boat.

