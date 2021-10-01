LOUD announces hiring of Taspio

The wait is finally over: taspio, one of the main streamers of Fortnite of today, was made official as a reinforcement of the LOUD this Thursday. The hiring had already been confirmed by the The Enemy just under a month ago, right after the ge give the information first hand. At 23, he will be responsible for the organization’s content creator and influencer.

As also verified by the The Enemy, Taspio received a proposal from Hero Base and was shaken by the possibility of being, alongside nicks, the main name of the team founded by Power Flakes. He even visited the team’s facilities in Joinville, municipality of Santa Catarina. At the time, Hero Base reinforced that interest in hiring the streamer did not evolve. In the end, Taspio opted for LOUD and signed a contract with the organization about a month ago.

“A year ago I was with my friends at home watching LOUD videos and thinking that reaching them was my dream. I still had 15, 20 spectators at my lives, but I dreamed big, and now I’m here,” said Taspio.

Taspio and Bruno “Playhard”, CEO of LOUD

Image: LOUD

Taspio has continued to grow extremely in recent months, with more than 260 thousand followers on the Twitch TV and about 170 thousand subscribers in the YouTube. Only at the watch party of the grand final of the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) gives Season 7 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite it surpassed 30,000 live viewers. In the sum between Twitter and Instagram, the streamer has around 150,000 followers – numbers that should grow with the famous “LOUD effect”.

The LOUD team at Fortnite now has frosty, Leleo and lasers in the competitive landscape, while Taspio joins CaioX and o castrin content creation.