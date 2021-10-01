‘Love is still alive’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will run after the damage she suffered by believing a lie in In Times of the Emperor. She goes to Samuel (Michel Gomes) to say she loves him after talking to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). The girl from the six o’clock soap opera on Globo will look for her ex-fiancé and throw herself at his feet. “Our love is still alive,” the doctor will fire, after stealing a kiss.

At the chapter set to air next Wednesday (6) , the health professional will leave the engineer bewildered. “Forgive me. I never did and I will never stop loving you,” Pilar will say.

She will then reveal that she has discovered the whole truth about Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) cruel plan. “Dolores deceived me. We were victims of a series of slanders and Tonico was the one who orchestrated everything, out of revenge. He convinced Dolores to lie. How could I doubt my sister’s word? She never lied to me,” the protagonist will explain.

However, Zayla’s current fiance (Heslaine Vieira) won’t be too impressed. “I always said I didn’t have anything, that I never had anything with the countess,” Samuel will retort. “Now I know. You wanted to preserve the emperor’s romance with the countess, you couldn’t tell me. I was blind with jealousy, I acted rashly,” the young woman will vent.

Pilar will continue with her pleas for forgiveness, but Samuel will remain hesitant and try to walk away. “You can’t deny it. I felt it in your kiss, even after so long. Our love is still alive. Alive!”, Pilar will contest.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

