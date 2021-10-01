Lucas Penteado lives with his fiancée’s alleged betrayal

In the early hours of this Friday, October 1st, the name of Lucas Hairstyle appeared among the most talked about topics on Twitter trands. Some people wondered what was going on with “BBB” to be being talked about. Even your confinement buddy, Gil of Vigor, he activated his curious mode and, from the United States, made a post wanting to know details of what happened.

Soon the doubts began to be clarified. Lucas made a live showing a possible betrayal of his fiancee with a security guard. In the images that began to circulate, apparently he is in the building where he lives and would have caught his partner with her supposed lover. The trio enters the elevator and Penteado continues filming and detonating the bride. “Wow, I went to Altas Horas and several programs and I said I loved you”.

The scenes end when they arrive at what would be the reception of the building, and Lucas tries to take the bride to some place where other people will be waiting for her, to confirm the act. Until the closing of this article, the actor had not officially manifested himself on his social networks, explaining what had happened.

REPERCUSSION

It is evident that the ‘fifis’ on duty on Twitter started to comment on the scenes of the alleged betrayal. Many were surprised to learn that Lucas Penteado had a bride and that they only learned of her existence in this situation.

At the same time I found out that Lucas Penteado was engaged, I found out that he was also a cuckold. 🔥😲— Ⓖⓘⓗ Ⓢⓘⓛⓥⓐ 👑🔴⚫🔥 (@1maflamenguista) October 1, 2021

That wasn’t it! Notification arrived and I entered without understanding anything. So far I haven’t understood and I’m in force at homeworks here!— GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) October 1, 2021

The question is why? And why betray

You’re dissatisfied, end up babe

And the guy even threatened Lucas with his hairstyle 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DSvwTeSQ7h— I forgot what I was going to say perai (@VithoriaSuzana) October 1, 2021

During the pandemic I watched live in every way, I repeat: everything. Now I live on a horn, look at this Lucas Penteado surpassed himself, for this not even my gossipy spirit expected! pic.twitter.com/vRFLsGDCfl — Will Lins (@will_lins) October 1, 2021

Old what did Twitter make me? It’s 3:23 in the morning and I’m here wanting to know updates on Lucas’ bride’s cheating hairstyle pic.twitter.com/sUHq7g0IMT— @Pocvagabunda (@Pocvagabunda1) October 1, 2021

At the same time that I found out that Lucas Penteado was engaged I also found out that he became like a shjkkkk I felt sorry for him saying that he’s paying the expensive apartment for the two of them 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Ok8RvofBdO— Ana banana (@OtariAnaaah) October 1, 2021

Poor Lucas combed, I’ve been a cuckold and I know what it’s like. It’s even more awesome considering he has a terrible depression. pic.twitter.com/HHyGlBX3y1— astraywoman (@astraywoman1) October 1, 2021

