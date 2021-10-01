Lucky Day Result 513 today, 30/09; prize is BRL 200 thousand – Country

In contest 513, the Lucky Day will draw a prize of R$ 200 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place at 20:00 this Thursday by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.00.

Lucky Day Result contest 513

06 – 07 – 15 – 24 – 29 – 27 – 31

lucky month

06 – June

How to play on Lucky Day?

To participate, you need to choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 that are available, plus “1 Month of Luck”. Thus, each contest draws seven numbers and a “Lucky Month”. You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 3,6,9 or 12 consecutive contests).

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.