Lucky Day Result 513 today, 30/09; prize is BRL 200 thousand – Country

In contest 513, the Lucky Day will draw a prize of R$ 200 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place at 20:00 this Thursday by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.00.
Lucky Day Result contest 513
06 – 07 – 15 – 24 – 29 – 27 – 31
lucky month
06 – June
How to play on Lucky Day?
To participate, you need to choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 that are available, plus “1 Month of Luck”. Thus, each contest draws seven numbers and a “Lucky Month”. You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 3,6,9 or 12 consecutive contests).
How to bet on the Internet?
To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be over 18 years old;
- Have a CPF;
- Have an email;
- Have a credit card with the main brands.
To register, follow the steps below:
- Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
- Inform your personal data;
- Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
- Complete the filling.
How to follow the contest live?
You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.