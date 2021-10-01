Luisa Mell asks for R$ 1 million in lawsuit against Sikêra Júnior

Luisa Mell filed a lawsuit against presenter Sikêra Júnior alleging moral damages. The actress and activist seeks damages of R$ 1 million in a lawsuit filed at the civil court of the central court of the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice).

O UOL had access to the document signed by Angelo Carbone, Luisa’s defense attorney in the case. According to the lawsuit, she also asks for the right of reply in the programs “Alerta Nacional”, on RedeTV!, and “Raul Gil”, on SBT, where she was cited by the presenter.

Sikêra Júnior participated in the picture “To whom you take your hat off” on August 14, when she commented on the activist’s work with the Luisa Mell foundation.

She defends the dog and the pocket. She likes money. Just search and you will see the amount of complaints against the foundation of Luisa Mell. There are terrible stories about her on the internet. Sorry, it was a person I believed. He believed in her tears. There is not only a dog, there is a fish, a jaguar. That ‘cute little leopard’.

Sikêra Júnior on the ‘Raul Gil’ show

Among the requests, Luisa Mell also requests that Sikêra be prohibited from mentioning her name with a fine stipulated at R$20,000 in case of disobedience.

The trial in the first instance also points to the need to open an inquiry against the presenter for hate crime, defamation and slander.

O UOL contacted Sikêra Junior’s press office, but has not yet obtained a position on the subject.