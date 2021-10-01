Luisa Mell sues Sikêra Jr. for R$1 million for humiliation on TV · TV News

Alleging that she was humiliated on television, Luisa Mell decided to go to court against Sikêra Jr., presenter of RedeTV!’s National Alert. The activist claims that she felt her dignity shaken for being treated “as if she were a prostitute” by the communicator and filed a moral damage lawsuit in which she asks for R$ 1 million in compensation. The action takes place at the Central Civil Court, at the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo.

O TV news had access to the records filed on Wednesday (29), in which the 43-year-old businesswoman complains of having been publicly attacked by the presenter on several occasions. The feud between the two began on October 23, 2020. On that day, the National Alert aired a report on zoophilia, and Sikêra would have made fun of the situation.

Because of this, the animal advocate went to social networks to repudiate the act of communicator. After this post, the activist claims that she was publicly offended by the presenter on RedeTV! and in other situations. In an interview, for example, he stated that the actress, who is also an actress, “is only after a married man”.

Another speech by Sikêra that irritated the presenter occurred when he participated in the Raul Gil Program, on SBT, in August. RedeTV’s contractor! was the guest of the picture For Whom You Take the Hat off, and the artist’s name came up. Of her, he said that the activist “likes money” and that his NGO, Instituto Luisa Mell, was involved in a “large amount of denunciations”, raising suspicions about the organization’s credibility.

All this was enough for Luisa to seek justice. In the case file, his defense alleges that the 55-year-old journalist “screams hatred” and that, given what was said, his client had a “muddy name”. “He showed disrespect to an activist who defends animals, referring to her as if she were a prostitute. Mentioning that her thing ‘is to stay behind a married man’ and claiming that her past condemns her”, says the defense in the opening .

“If the defendant calls a lady a whore, he must answer for what he did. If the defendant claims she dates married men, he has to answer. of that,” he continues.

Embarrassment and humiliation

For having her “dignity destroyed and her reputation scorned”, Luisa asks for R$ 1 million in compensation for moral damages. She also filed a request for urgent relief so that Sikêra no longer mentions her name, under penalty of a R$20,000 fine.

To TV news, Angelo Carbone, the businesswoman’s lawyer, explains that her client felt severely affected by the presenter’s speech. “He says she only goes after a married man. The moral damage [R$ 1 milhão] it is defined by despair, demoralization and hatred. The objective is to punish so that the aggressor does not attack again. We do not support this type of posture”, he declares.

The artist was brought to Carbone by Agripino Magalhães, an LGBTQIA+ activist, who recently denounced the journalist for homophobia after prejudiced statements in the National Alert.

In recovery from a recent surgery, Luisa did not return the reporter’s calls to comment on the case. However, his press office spoke out about the accusations against the Luisa Mell Institute.

“There is no 1% chance of her losing the case against Sikêra Jr. because it’s not true. Her accounts are all transparent. She won the award for best NGO in Brazil –by a very important body– because they were audit. So it’s obvious that she filed a lawsuit,” the team said. In 2017, the institution was recognized in the Best NGOs Award, promoted by Época magazine and Instituto Doar.

Sought, the defense of Sikêra Jr. said “ignorant of the process”.

