Lula and Meirelles also want money from Petrobras to lower the price of gas – 09/30/2021 – Vinicius Torres Freire

Lula da Silva (PT) wants to take money from Petrobras to give to those who consume fuel. Henrique Meirelles too. Meirelles is João Doria’s (PSDB) finance secretary, Michel Temer’s finance minister and president of Lula’s Central Bank. Jair Bolsonaro promised to take money from Petrobras, but he took a hit in the market and did nothing. Since then, he has promised to take money from the states in order to alleviate the price of gas, diesel and gasoline, among other things. Meirelles didn’t like it.

The basis of Lula and Meirelles’ argument is the same.

Lula: “What Petrobras is doing is accumulating money to pay the shareholders… The investors in the shares are gaining from this…” (as he told Capital FM radio, in Cuiabá, on Wednesday. fair).

Meirelles: “If we want to control the price of gasoline or diesel oil, it’s very simple. It is necessary to reduce Petrobras’ profit margin. It already has an extraordinary margin and needs to reduce the remuneration of Petrobras and shareholders a little”, he told reporters, also on Wednesday.

It could be that Lula and, even more, Meirelles think that Petrobras is a dirty monopoly that exploits consumers. If so, let them say so. It could even be the start of an amusing conversation about concentrated sectors of the economy.

Yes, it is possible to take money from Petrobras, even if the company is not a dirty monopoly. It is possible to avoid the readjustment of its products according to international market prices (which began with Temer, in 2016), which would take money away from shareholders. It is now illegal, but you can change the law or create an “extraordinary profits tax”.

Petrobras would then lose market value (its share price would fall), which is just one aspect of the company’s credit crunch. The oil company would profit less, would have relatively more debt, everything more constant; therefore, it would pay higher interest rates and would lose its capacity to invest and grow.

The government could then find a way to put money into the oil company, to maintain or even increase investment. But even if there was money, why use it at Petrobras? For reflection.

It is true that since the beginning of price liberalization, from Temer-Meirelles to Bolsonaro-Guedes, the price of fuel has risen 72%, much more than the average inflation (25%) or the price of food (33% ). It increased not because the government wanted it. But the government hasn’t put its finger on fuel or electricity prices. In the government of Dilma Rousseff 1, it was the opposite. It didn’t work, right.

To make matters worse, the income of the country and of the small people in particular has fallen a lot since 2014. The number of people employed in July this year (the latest IBGE data) is lower than in 2012. The “mass of labor income” ( the sum of what everyone earns working) is still some 6% lower than in July 2019 (in real terms, discounted for inflation).

The best emergency solution is to subsidize the poorest (“more Bolsa Família”), preferably with a tax on the richest.

Despite the mild tone of disenchanted boredom of these lines, it should be noted that this political debate on fuels is somewhere between incompetence and nonsense. The question is whether demagoguery and discord will increase until the election or if everyone will write a “letter to the Brazilian people” at some point in 2022. Fuel prices are just an appetizer of the menu of problems of an impoverished economy, inefficient, structured for inequality, in the market and in the state, and where the rich reject more taxes.​