Lula says Petrobras accumulates resources to give to American shareholders | Policy

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized this Thursday the Petrobras’ pricing policy , with successive increases in fuels , and said that the oil company has accumulated resources to benefit shareholders, especially Americans.

Pre-candidate for the presidency, Lula said that if he is elected in 2022, he will not subordinate the price of gasoline and diesel oil to the international market.



He made the comments in an interview with Capital FM 101.9 radio, from Cuiabá.

Lula said that it is “inadmissible” for Petrobras to once again increase the price of diesel and gasoline, which already costs R$ 7 in several cities across the country, and said that “there would only be an explanation” to link the price of domestic fuel to a international price policy if Brazil were an oil importer.

“Brazil is self-sufficient in the production of gasoline and diesel oil. It would not have to be subordinated to the international price,” he stated.

“In fact, what Petrobras is doing is accumulating money to pay shareholders, especially American shareholders. There is no explanation for increasing the price of fuel because of the international price,” stated the former PT president.

“Brazil may have its own price for gasoline, diesel oil, cooking gas. There is no explanation”, he reiterated.

Lula criticized the president Jair Bolsonaro as “irresponsible” and said that the federal government cannot solve the country’s problems. When asked if the governors could have some kind of influence on fuel prices, with the reduction of taxes, Lula stated that the federal government should control the pricing policy.

“Any reduction [de imposto] it is necessary for us to ease the suffering of the Brazilian people. But the Brazilian government needs to take responsibility because there is no explanation for the increase in fuel in the form released as it is today”, said the former president.

“Petrobras investors are the ones who are gaining from this, and not Brazilian consumers, who are victims when they pay for fuel and are victims also when they go to buy a kilo of beans or rice in the supermarket because the tax on the increase in gasoline is placed in the price of food,” he said. “It’s pure irresponsibility.”

When asked what the price of gasoline should be if he is elected for another term, Lula said that in an eventual PT government there will be no subordination of the price of gasoline, diesel oil and gas to the international market. The PT also criticized the Bolsonaro government’s management at Petrobras. “They’re selling everything we had, gas pipelines, BR [Distribuidora] and the price of fuel is losing control”.

Lula believes that Bolsonaro is not electorally “dead” and could regain some of his popularity by the 2022 contest. center and right.

He said he disagrees with the political assessment that Bolsonaro is too weak to run for re-election and criticized the electoral strategy of those who defend the “third way” to break the polarization between PT and Bolsonaro.

“Those who defend the ‘neither nor’ [nem Bolsonaro, nem Lula], they have the idea that Bolsonaro is dead, which I don’t believe, because whoever is in the presidency is never dead in politics. He can recover because he has the pen and he can do a lot,” said the former president. “So, they assume that if he only beats Bolsonaro, Lula can win in the first round, so he has to beat Lula too. That’s the logic.”

In a Datafolha poll carried out this month, between the 13th and the 15th, the Bolsonaro government registered a 53% disapproval, the worst rate since the beginning of the mandate, in 2019. In the electoral dispute, the president would be defeated by Lula. The PT member has 44% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro, 26%, in one of the scenarios tested by the institute. In the second round, Lula would win by 56% to 31%.

The former PT president, however, said that the scenario could change.

When asked about the criticisms made by the PDT pre-candidate, Ciro Gomes, to his pre-candidacy, Lula said that the former ally uses the anti-petismo banner to try to seek votes from Bolsonaro voters, but said that Ciro is “ wrong” and moves towards political isolation.

In a movement contrary to what the PT and leftist parties have defended, of creating a broad front to dispute in 2022, Lula preached the pulverization of presidential candidacies and said that all parties should launch names. And he criticized as an “impoverishment of politics” the search for a single candidate who represents the center and the right, in the “third way”.

“Instead of inventing or discussing the third way, let everyone put up a candidate. Elections will be in two rounds. Let’s see what the strength of each political party is. This should be the smoothest, most democratic game,” he said. “I think this discussion of politics is impoverishment of politics [sobre a terceira via]. There are 32 parties, many parties that are part of the Centrão. Everyone could have a candidate”, he declared in the interview. “It’s as if they were doing the Enem to look for a candidate when everything could be solved in a simple way. It is up to the parties to launch candidates. We are going to launch five, six, ten, fifteen, twenty candidates and we are going to let the people freely go to the electronic ballot box and choose who will be the future president”.