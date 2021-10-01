Lula wins the election in all scenarios of the 1st and 2nd rounds, says poll

Former President Lula leads the intentions to vote for president in the 2022 elections.| Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would win the 2022 presidential election in the scenarios presented by the Ipespe survey. The survey was released this Thursday (30). Lula leads the scenarios with 43% and 42% of voting intentions, respectively.

President Jair Bolsonaro appears as the second best placed with 28% and 25%. The first two scenarios are stimulated questions, when the interviewer presents the names of possible candidates for the next year’s election.

Scene 1

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) – 43%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party) – 28%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 11%

João Doria (PSDB) – 5%

Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) – 4%

Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM) – 2%

None/Null/White – 7%

Doesn’t know/No answer – 0

Scenario 2

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) – 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party) – 25%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 9%

Sergio Moro – 7%

Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) – 3%

José Luiz Datena (PSL) – 3%

Eduardo Leite (PSDB) – 3%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM) – 1%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) – 0

None/Null/White – 5%

Doesn’t know/No response – 1%

Scenario 3

Ipespe also carried out the spontaneous survey and asked respondents who would vote for president in the 2022 elections without naming the names of potential candidates. Former president Lula also wins in this scenario with 30% of voting intentions, against 23% of the current president.

Lula – 30%

Jair Bolsonaro – 23%

Ciro Gomes – 2%

Sergio Moro – 1%

João Doria – 1%

João Amoêdo – 1%

Mandetta – 1%

Fernando Haddad – 0

Marina Silva – 0

Eduardo Leite – 0

Álvaro Dias – 0

None/Null/White – 8

Doesn’t Know/No Answer – 34%

2nd shift

Lula – 50%

Bolsonaro – 31%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 18%

Lula – 53%

Sergio Moro – 34%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 14%

Lula – 49%

Ciro Gomes – 30%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 21%

Lula – 49%

Eduardo Leite – 21%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 30%

Lula – 50%

João Doria – 24%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 27%

Ciro Gomes – 45%

Bolsonaro – 34%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 22%

João Doria – 39%

Bolsonaro – 35%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 26%

Eduardo Leite – 36%

Jair Bolsonaro – 33%

Blank/Null/No Vote/Ns/Nr – 31%

Methodology

Ipespe interviewed 1,000 people aged 16 or over, from all regions of the country, between September 22nd and 24th. Interviews were conducted by telephone. According to the company, a representative national sample of the Brazilian electorate was used. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points plus or minus, with a confidence interval of 95.5%.