Lyon beats Brondby in the Europa League with assistance from Paquetá and leads group A in isolation

O Lyon go perfect in UEFA Europa League! This Thursday, the French team did their homework and ran over the Brondby, from Denmark, by 3-0, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, for the 2nd round of group A of the continental competition.

the center forward Toko Ekambi, always well placed in the area, set the stop with two goals. Ekambi even crossed to auar close the account.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

O Lyon back to field by French Championship this Sunday, at 15:45 (GMT), to make a derby against the Saint-Etienne, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

The goal that opened the scoring, in fact, was with the assistance of the Brazilian Lucas Paquetá, he straightened his head for the killer to complete inside.

The ex-Flamengo had a great performance in this Thursday’s match, and almost scored his goal in the 1st half, hitting a Bludger in the crossbar.

Applause also for the steering wheel Thiago Mendes, ex-São Paulo, who played very well and stood out with great releases.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Lyon maintains 100% success, going to 6 stitches and stays on leadership isolated from group A.

O Sparta Prague it’s at 2nd, with 4 points, while the Brondby It’s 3rd, with 1. O rangers is in the flashlight, still reset.

Paquetá during a game between Lyon and Brondby, for the Europa League Márcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The guy: Paquetá

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The midfielder continues to make a wonderful start to the season for Lyon.

Increasingly intertwined with his teammates, he participates a lot in the game and commands actions in midfield.

In the 1st half, he was very close to opening the score when he landed a kick on Brondby’s goalpost.

In the complementary stage, he helped “open the gate” by straightening his head for Ekambi to open the scoreboard.

He was substituted in the final minutes of the match and won a lot of applause from the crowd.

It was bad: Shaqiri

The Swiss did not have an afternoon made by Lyon this Thursday.

He was quite participative, but showed enormous inaccuracy in the moves in which he took action.

His worst moment was a submission that he isolated in the stands – luckily, the referee had already marked an offside.

It came to Cherki, who improved the team a lot (no wonder, Lyon’s two goals came after that).

What an education!

An unusual moment caught the attention during the start of the 2nd half of Lyon x Brondby.

A fan invaded the field, but instead of “causing”, he just greeted the players and left calmly without causing any disturbance.

For his education, he even won applause from other fans…

upcoming games

Brondby returns to the field next Sunday, at 1 pm (GMT), against Randers, fur Danish Championship.

Lyon, on the other hand, will also play on Sunday, against Saint-Etienne, at 3:45 pm (Brasilia), by the Call 1, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Lyon 3 x 0 Brondby

GOALS: Lyon: Toko Ekambi [64′ e 71′] and auar [86′]

LYON: Anthony Lopes; Dubois (Gusto), Diomandé, Da Silva and Emerson Palmieri; Caqueret (Kadewere), Thiago Mendes, Aouar, Paquetá (Keita) and Shaqiri (Cherki); Toko Ekambi Technician: Peter Bosz

BRONDBY: Hermansen; Rosted, Maxsoe and Heggheim (Tshiembe); Bruus, Greve (Ben Slimane), Radosevic (Boerkeeiet), Fendrup and Gammelby (Mensah); Hedlund (Cappis) and Pavlovic Technician: Niels Fredriksen