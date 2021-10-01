Magalu is attractively priced and has a positive outlook for the marketplace, says Goldman By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Goldman Sachs reiterated its recommendation to buy Magazine Luiza (SA:), with a target price of R$25. According to the report, despite the difficulties brought by the competitive market and the macroeconomic scenario in the short term, the analysts consider the stock to be an interesting entry point.

At 12:32 pm, the assets were trading at R$14.50, up 4.02%.

In the last two months, the stock has fallen about 36%. For Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), this was due to a combination of higher yields fueling a growth to value rotation, concerns about increased competition in e-commerce in Brazil and fears about the weaker macroeconomic environment.

According to the report, Magalu is estimated to be trading at 1.3X 2022E EV / GMV, which implies a significant discount on the historical 12-month forward average of 2.0X (in 2018-20) and puts it at approximately the same level as it was traded in 2018, despite the significant development in its market offering and digital penetration..

Magalu’s more than 1,300 physical stores are a good competitive advantage in the strategy of attracting, integrating and training small retailers for the “Parceiros Magalu” project. At the moment, more than 100,000 employees are registered on the company’s platform.

The link between local sellers and Magalu units is beneficial for both parties, since the structure of the retail network makes it possible to send low-cost products, which would not have an attractive shipping in an online sale made by the self-employed person. At the same time, the geographic proximity to customers means that Maglu has a short delivery time, which together with the free shipping policy, becomes a competitive advantage in e-commerce.

In the last two years, the retail giant made more than 20 acquisitions, with the objective of developing its marketplace, including technological, financial and logistical solutions, which demonstrates its interest in developing in this segment.