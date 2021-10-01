Male shyness syndrome has no cure – Prism

We followed a day of assistance at the new Center for Postmodern Psychiatric Diseases (CDPP) of the Hospital das Clínicas of São Pedro do Sudeste, which has already become a reference in the treatment of the shy male syndrome (MAS).

Our team witnessed several visits throughout the day, including one for a 19-year-old boy who, as soon as he entered the workforce, began to show symptoms of the disease. But, before we report on how the service was carried out at the CDPP, the legal warning is in order: the report can be disturbing for more sensitive men. This is an innovative treatment and very different from what is normally seen in other areas of psychiatry, so please read it in moderation.

“I took a woman’s job, I’m a monster!”, shouted the patient, punching his own chest, while two nurses were doing the pre-care: “Harder, hit harder!”. When the young man was about to pass out, one of them threw a bucket of cold water in his face, which made him come to his senses. Then, psychiatrist Sandra Rosa Silva da Silva asked that the patient be accommodated, shirtless, in a plastic chair with his wrists tied behind his back.

“You don’t seem very convinced that you’re a monster,” said the doctor, starting the consultation. “Your chest didn’t even turn purple with those strokes… You didn’t use a whip, you didn’t cut yourself… I think you’re in denial.”

“I’m not, doctor! I know I’m a terrible monster… Untie me just to see what damage I’m going to do to myself this time. I’m trash! Poor woman I took my job from because I was privileged! Poor thing! I will disempower a woman! What have I done? I am a monster, yes, I can prove it!” screamed the patient desperately.

Impassive, Dr. Silva da Silva continued: “So far you’ve only proven that you have good lungs, but I don’t think it goes much beyond all this screaming, anyway… What else have you done besides letting an unemployed woman take your place in the business world and stealing the great salary she was supposed to be earning?”.

“Business world? Great salary?” asked the patient, quite confused. In order to situate him in the conversation, one of the nurses slapped him on the face and then the other tried to help him get up from the floor and sit back in the chair, saying: “Not one slap can you take it? What a weakling! How embarrassing!”.

Returning to the consultation, the psychiatrist told him: “Boy, I’m talking about your job of 15 thousand reais a month, wake up!”.

Recovering his senses, the patient clarified: “No, doctor! I think I filled in the wrong form. I earn it a year and…”

“What?” interrupted the doctor. “You don’t even earn 2 thousand reais a month? What kind of job is this? What do you do for a living?”

“I’m a bricklayer,” he replied.

“PE-DREI-RO?” said the three professionals in unison.

“How pathetic! You are not sick, brat! He’s just delusional,” said the doctor, and added: “Do you think any woman would want to work in a quarry, carrying stone, sand, cement, spending the whole day filthy to receive such misery? Let him go, girls!”

The patient got agitated and started to protest: “But, doctor, I saw on television that a white straight man is an oppressor, that we needed to ask forgiveness for being like that, and that we have to give up our male privileges and. …”

“Shut up, ignorant bricklayer!” shouted the doctor. “That doesn’t apply to a shag like you! It would only do if you were the owner of the construction company, the architect, the engineer of the work or, at the very least, the surveyor. Get out of here and only come back when you have a decent job!”

“So I’m not a monster? Am I cured?” asked the patient.

“Not cured, it’s just treated, because if you work hard, move up in life and suddenly become a contractor you’ll be a strong candidate to develop SAM. Now go, get out of here!”, said the psychiatrist, ending the service.

This chronicle is a fiction, but it could not be…