Man goes blind after being bitten twice by the world’s deadliest snake

Briton Ian Jones, 50, was blinded after being bitten twice by the world’s deadliest snake, according to The Mirror. According to the publication, the resident of the village of Niton, on the Isle of Wight, England, was attacked by a black royal snake.

Doctors reported that Jones was lucky to survive the snake’s bite — which has enough venom to kill 20 men. In hospital, the man was bedridden for three weeks; he was in a coma, was given antivenom, oxygen and CPR.

Now Jones is permanently blind due to the poison’s mortality. Also, for a while, the Brit lost his leg movements — he’s now regaining his reflexes.

Before being bitten, Jones was stricken for the second time by Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus. About a week after receiving the diagnosis of the disease, while he was at home, he was visited by the snake, which curled up next to the sofa.

“The stings weren’t as painful as you might think at first; it’s a temporary pain, like when you step on a nail. But then the poison starts to act quickly”, he said.

After the bite, Jones still managed to send, via WhatsApp, an image of the snake and ask for help from the doctors. Five minutes later, he was rescued. Now, the man considers himself lucky to have survived.