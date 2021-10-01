Man goes viral when catching alligator at home with a garbage can

A veteran of the American army took serious risks, but managed to capture with a garbage can an alligator that appeared at his home in Florida, United States.

The video posted by Abdul Gene Malik reverberated on Instagram and has already reached 113,000 views and more than 1,700 comments. According to Malik, he decided to detain the animal to protect his children, despite the fact that the attitude was not recommended.

In the recording, you can see the army veteran pushing the open trash can to attract the alligator, which walks backwards away.

Afterwards, Malik gets closer to the reptile and lowers the lid of the trash, which hits the animal on the head, pushing it into the container.

It is possible to hear screams from people who were following the moment around. It is not known what happened to the alligator after the capture.

Despite the repercussions, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recommends that, in cases like Malik’s, the ideal is to take shelter in a safe place and call the agency responsible for the removal of wild animals.

According to FWC data, there are about 1.3 million crocodiles in the state of Florida. Species can be over 3 meters long and weigh over 200 kg.