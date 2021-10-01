Man leaves the cabin and walks on the plane’s wing when arriving at the airport yard

The man on the wing – Image: WPLG reproduction, as per the video below





A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport in the United States early in the evening of Wednesday, September 29, opened an emergency window and exited the cabin as the plane arrived at the terminal.

As reported by the WPLG, flight number AA-920 departed Cali, Colombia, at 2:43 pm and had just landed in Miami at 7:16 pm when the case happened. Scenes shot from the patio show the moment when he walked on the wing after he left and behaved strangely while a flight attendant tried to convince him to go back inside:





American Airlines issued a statement to explain the occurrence:

“During disembarkation in Miami, a customer of American Airlines Flight 920 in service from Cali, Colombia to MIA exited the aircraft through an emergency exit. The client was immediately detained by law enforcement authorities. We thank our team members and law enforcement authorities for their professionalism and speed of action.”

According to online flight tracking data, the aircraft used on that flight on Wednesday was the Boeing 737 MAX-8 registered under registration N338RS.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency took the man into custody without incident during his capture, and there were no delays in aircraft operations. All other passengers on the plane disembarked without any problems.



