Man opens emergency door and jumps on plane wing in Miami; Look

A passenger on an American Airlines flight was detained after opening the emergency door and jumping on the wing of the plane as it landed at Miami International Airport in the United States. The incident occurred on Wednesday (29), in an aircraft that had taken off from Cali, Colombia, bound for Florida.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Christian Segura, told police he was not feeling well and so jumped out of the emergency exit, according to the site “Local 10 News”.

Segura was detained by US Customs and Border Protection agents and taken to care after doctors detected he had high blood pressure. The man will be in the custody of the Police Department of Miami-Dade, responsible for investigating the case.

Anyone who opens an emergency door—in situations and for reasons deemed improper—is subject to fines and up to 20 years in prison in the United States.