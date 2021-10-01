Maria Lina ex of Whindersson Nunes draws attention with sensual photo

Top Stories Live Football: Sampaio Corrêa vs Remo live today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

This Thursday (30), Maria Lina Deggan left netizens slack-jawed by posting risqué photo on his Instagram page. In less than 1 minute, she managed to reach 3,000 likes, but it’s no wonder her beauty is enchanting.

Maria Lina she appeared to be very calm. Supposedly, she figured that her photo would resonate the web very quickly, and that her followers would never stop commenting on it. After publication, it is receiving a shower of praise.

Among several likes and comments, her ex fiance Whindersson Nunes was one of the first to like your post. Is there something there? Well, we don’t know, but many are hoping that the two will get along and become a couple again.

Learn more about Maria Lina

At the present time, Maria Lina is studying law. Single, at just 22 years old, according to the web, she still lives with her parents. She became well known for dating the comedian Whindersson Nunes.

The influencer started dating with Youtuber in 2020. A few months later the couple shared with their followers that the same would be expecting his child. Both were very excited about the pregnancy. From the beginning, fans of the couple started to show them a lot of affection.

But shortly thereafter, they released the sad news that the baby did not survive. Soon after another news shocked their followers, many of their followers felt the pain for them, as the couple was one of the most beloved.

