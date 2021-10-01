Marina Ferrari joins Gui Araujo and detonates Erika in the back · TV News

Marina Ferrari joined Gui Araujo at dawn this Friday (1st) at A Fazenda 13 and began to speak ill of Erika Schneider. The digital influencer said she likes the dancer, but said she doesn’t identify with her game and will eventually have to walk away. “Doesn’t accept criticism,” he complained.

The conversation began with the woman from Alagoas saying that there is no way to judge whether Erika suffered machismo or not because it was something she felt herself. “Didn’t exist [machismo], this is a lie. I’ve already asked about five women and none of them noticed anything,” said Araujo.

The blogger joined Guilherme’s wave and began to speak ill of her friend. “It doesn’t take a ‘no’, it doesn’t take a vote,” she began. “Besides not accepting, she wants to change the person’s opinion. I don’t want any more contact with her,” said Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

“I’m not going away yet, but I don’t identify with her game. I want to be around people who make me feel more myself, playful, fun, light,” explained Marina. “But there’s no way I can be excited if the mood is heavy,” she pointed out.

“the rich [Melquiades], for example, it disturbs this light atmosphere, it disturbs the people I like and my game”, declared the influencer, when warning that she would also have to leave Alagoas.

