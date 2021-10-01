match will be marked by the return of the public to the Arena

Brazilian

Check-in and ticket sales begin this Friday, exclusively, through the website arenapoa.com.br. The effective presence of the public in the game is subject to the publication of a state decree

The wait has a date and time to end, the match between Grêmio and Sport, at 20:30 on October 3rd, valid for the twenty-third round of the Brasileirão, will have the presence of the public at the Stadium. With about 30% of the total occupancy, Arena do Grêmio will receive fans following all the protocols required by the entities. Check-in and ticket sales for the game will start this Friday (01), at 9 am, and will follow the flow defined by Grêmio.

The purchase must be made exclusively through the website arenapoa.com.br, where the check-in of the match will also be made. Arena box office will be closed. The gates will open at 5:30 pm, 3 hours before the start of departure. Those vaccinated with two doses or a single dose approved by Anvisa can access the match (it is possible to generate their national COVID-19 vaccination certificate through the website www.conectesus.saude.gov.br). To enter the Arena, it will be mandatory to present the printed ticket and proof of the complete vaccination schedule.

No Membership or Counselor card will work in this game, and access will be made exclusively with the printed tickets that can be obtained from the ticketing system.

NOTE: By determination of the protocol, the ticket will be NOMINAL and NON-TRANSFERABLE, that is, the fan must purchase it with their CPF and cannot pass it on to third parties.

The effective presence of the public in the game is subject to the publication of a State Decree.

It will be possible to issue only one ticket per CPF, regardless of the form of purchase (check-in or purchase).

1. FLOW OF ACCESS AND PURCHASE

PARTNERS WITH THE RIGHT TO SEAT IN THE ARENA OR PLACE IN THE NORTH BEACHES*

GROUP 1: Members with membership date until May/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the check-in system;

GROUP 2: Members with membership date from June/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the check-in system;

*Partners in the North Arquibancada sector will check-in at the South Gramado sector, subject to availability.

FAN PARTNERS

GROUP 3: Fan Members with association date until May/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the ticket purchase system. They will have an additional special discount;

GROUP 4: Fan Members with association date from June/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the ticket purchase system;

FANS

GROUP 5: Members who are not up to date and fans who have not joined up to the moment of accessing the ticket purchase system.

The check-in wave and the ticket sales wave will respect the sequence of Groups 1 to 5. For each new group, the previous one remains able to try access, that is, the groups will add up, as shown below:

2. FANS’ OBLIGATIONS FOR ARENA ACCESS

– The use of an appropriate mask against COVID-19 is mandatory in the Arena do Grêmio premises.

– For security reasons, the consumption of food and beverages will only be allowed on the seats and the purchase can be made using QR Codes spread throughout the stadium, in order to minimize queues.

– Respect the distance between seats and rows at bars and bathrooms.

– When coughing or sneezing, cover your face with your elbow.

3. SECTORS

Due to the social distance, the seats in the Cabins, Gold Chairs and Gramado Chairs sectors will be distributed according to the established safety protocol. Therefore, seats will not be marked. Tickets will not be made available for the visiting sectors and north stands.

PARKING PARKS FOR THE GAME – E1 / E2:

·E1 (INTERNAL): single value of R$ 55 for cars and motorcycles. Acquisition of tickets at parking gates 4 and 5 from 5:30 pm (cash and card).

·E2 (EXTERNAL): R$ 40 (cash or card) directly on site, starting at 12:30 pm.

·The parking for buses costs R$ 150 and for vans the value is R$ 100, only in Parking E2 (external).

·E1 and E2 open to all fans, regardless of the ticket sector (except visiting fans).

4. DISCOUNT POLICY

PARTNERS

·Diamond Supporter Member Group 3: 60% discount on Upper Chairs and North Bleachers; 50% in Gramado Chairs and 40% in Gold Chairs.

·Torcedor Ouro Grupo 3 partner: 20% discount in all sectors of the Arena, except for opposing fans and boxes.

·Partner Diamond Supporter Group 4: 50% discount on Upper Chairs and North Bleachers; 40% in Gramado Chairs and 30% in Gold Chairs.

·Torcedor Ouro Grupo 4 partner: 10% discount in all sectors of the Arena, except for opposing fans and boxes.

·Members entitled to a seat in the Arena or a seat in the north stands must check-in according to the check-in waves and need to print their ticket. Membership cards will not be able to be used at this time.

HALF ENTRY

·Elderly person: over 60 years old have a 50% discount, upon presentation of the identity card (RG) (limit of two tickets per CPF for the exclusive use of the elderly with presentation of both documents. In this case, there is no ticket for a companion);

·Student: 50% discount, depending on capacity, upon presentation of the student card, issued by educational entities, at the time of purchase (at the box office) and at the stadium entrance. The card must have a valid date and a photo – if not, it is mandatory to present proof of enrollment. Note: vouchers without a card will not be accepted (limit of one ticket per CPF);

·PCD: Arena grants 50% discount for People with Disabilities and their companion (one per CPF) in the reserved spaces on Level 1 (Gramado) and Level 2 (Gold), upon presentation of an indicative PCD card or medical report.

*Half entry policy is not applicable to the stateroom sector.

5. CONTACTS FOR INFORMATION

TICKETS: Questions about the purchase of tickets can be answered at the Arena’s Relationship Center by e-mail [email protected] or by telephone 3092-9605 (option 1). Service on Mondays from 10am to 12pm and from 1pm to 6pm, Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 12pm and from 1pm to 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm and from 1pm to 3pm.

PARTNERS: Inquiries regarding registered members and fans in Grêmio can be resolved by calling (51) 3218-2000.

6. GAME DAY SERVICE

Relationship Center:

Service from 10:00 am to 9:15 pm at the Call Center.

Tickets and invitations will not be printed.

Location: Customer Service – Arena esplanade, next to gate P (east).

Contact: [email protected] or (51) 3092-9605 (option 1). Doubts about purchasing cabins over the internet can also be clarified by e-mail.

Membership:

Service from 10:00 am to 9:15 pm at the Call Center.

Contact: (51) 3218-2000

TOUR: Scheduling information at: lessclick.com/arenapoa

MUSEUM: The Museum will be open from 10 am until 30 minutes before departure, on the west terrace.

