Mayra Cardi reveals she has vision problems: ‘I can’t see anything’

Mayra Cardi has always been very honest with her fans, never hiding what she was feeling or thinking about them on social media, being no different this Thursday, September 30th.

Through her official Instagram profile, the 38-year-old influencer revealed that she has vision problems after being diagnosed with an ophthalmologist, in addition to making a beautiful testimony of faith.

“I can’t see anything, because I have a kind of ‘serene’ problem [seriozinho] in sight. I decided to record a very important deal here. I had an insight to share with you.”

“God is perfect, right? When we are children, we see in rich detail all the features, all the dots on the face, all the details of nature… And after you have all that information about that beauty of nature and the human beauty of our brain, our mind, according to we get older, we lose a little of this vision, the quality of this vision”, she continued.

“You see blurry things, you see it with difficulty, you see it a little less, in proportion to what you need. Why? Because we get older. Along with the loss of a little of that view, come wrinkles, come defects, come wrinkled skin, our history, our scars, our faces are falling away”, fired the fitness muse.

Then Mayra Cardi continued with her beautiful testimony of faith, showing that she will always be grateful to God for everything in her life.

“God is so perfect that He doesn’t want to grieve our hearts. So He takes that richness of detail out of our vision, for example, so you don’t have to see all your new flaws. After all, the proposal is not to see defects. The proposal is for you to refine, who knows, the vision of your heart”, she declared.

“Look how perfect God is! Look at how we play at being God and say ‘I’m going to fix the vision’, that human being, that old man who loses his sight. But, if God did it like that – I’m talking about the natural process, obviously – then man comes and ‘fixes’. Fix what? What did God do ‘wrong’?” he said.

“God doesn’t make mistakes. God is perfect. It’s us playing at being God who makes mistakes. Because then we start to see what is not to see. It is no longer possible to ascertain what is to be ascertained: the heart, the senses”, concluded Mayra Cardi.

