Mbappé and Haaland? Jornal says that Real has more than R$4 billion to spend and may “stop the market” next season

If in recent months the Real Madrid held its finances to be able to face the serious financial crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, now it’s time for the club to reap the rewards. According to information from the Spanish newspaper “As”, the good financial management of the Meringue it will allow investments of up to 793.1 million euros (R$ 4.6 billion at current figures), including the hiring of reinforcements, which may arrive next season and simply stop the market.

Real Madrid returns to the field for Laliga on Sunday (3), at 11:15 am, away from home against the spanish. The match will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

In recent years, Real has made important sales in the transfer window, such as Martin Odegaard, sold to Arsenal for 40 million euros (R$ 252.2 million), which enabled the club to save capital and even relieve their payroll with the departure of the same, who received generous salaries at the club. In this way, the financial health of the Meringue it just got better.

The amount the club will be able to spend on football in the coming months is a record. Last season, for example, it was €270.6 million (R$1.7 billion) lower. And in these 793.1 million, all expenses in the sports part are included, which includes the salaries of the squad.

In this way, the vehicle claims that with peace of mind in the finances, the Spanish club can bring at least two reinforcements for the next season. Among the speculated names, the main one is Kylian Mbappé, from PSG, who almost reinforced Real Madrid in this last transfer window and is still on the agenda, followed by Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, one of the club’s consumer dreams.

What will also make life even easier for the merengue board, freeing up even more space on the payroll, will be the departure of other players who have high salaries and are at the end of their contract. Chief among them is attacking midfielder Gareth Bale.

With this, the tendency is that in the next summer window Real Madrid will once again be the protagonist, bringing the traditional “galactic” reinforcements.