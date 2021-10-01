Medrado’s replacement, Lary Bottino enters A Fazenda 13 uninformed · TV News

Laryssa Bottino will enter A Fazenda 13 during the party this Friday (1st). Fernanda Medrado’s replacement, however, will find a game very different from the one that was played when she was just taking care of Gui Araujo’s social networks. Confined in a hotel since last Friday (24), the ex-MTV still doesn’t even know that Nego do Borel was expelled.

A rural reality reserve since before its debut, Lary let slip that he didn’t keep his cell phone in his hands during the pre-confinement necessary to follow the security measures against Covid-19. The digital influencer started posting less frequently on her Instagram and didn’t comment on the funkeiro’s controversy with Dayane Mello.

She was the one managing Guilherme’s social networks — the two are best friends and live together in São Paulo. Therefore, she was following the reality and using the media themselves to comment on the events and cheer for her friend, but this stopped shortly after Medrado’s withdrawal, which was also not commented on by her.

Another loophole that the former MTV gave was not to comment on the confirmation of her own name in the cast of A Fazenda 13 after the announcement made in the Balanço Geral. Instead, she just posted a video of pictures of her home. Not even a post in your feed was made to celebrate your entry.

Laryssa will also arrive in Itapecerica da Serra without knowing who was eliminated in the second field and that Gui is once again the farmer, a fact that she would have celebrated if she had known what happened during the last week in the program.

In addition to the surprises and changes he will encounter in the confinement, Bottino will also have to explain to Anitta’s ex-boyfriend who will be responsible for her dogs, since she was in charge of taking care of the pets in his absence.

Laryssa’s entry will be shown live during this Friday’s program, starting at 10:45 pm, on Record. She will be the only replacement for the season, as the network chose not to put anyone in the place of Nego do Borel.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fee. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

