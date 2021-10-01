Mega-Sena, contest 2414: no one hits the six dozen and the prize goes to R$29 million | lotteries

Nobody hit the six dozen of the contest 2.414 of Mega-Sena, held this Thursday night (30) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The prize has accumulated.

See the dozens drawn: 04 – 05 – 06 – 14 – 29 – 38.

The corner had 39 winning bets; each will receive R$47,324.83. The court had 3,415 winning bets; each will cost R$ 772.08.

The next draw (2,415) will be Saturday (2). The prize is estimated at R$29 million.

This week, Mega-Sena had an exceptionally three draws — the first was on Tuesday, as part of the “Mega-Week of Spring” series. Usually draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.