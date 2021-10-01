Mega-Sena: no winners, prize accumulates at R$29 million for next draw

Caixa Econômica Federal held this Thursday (30) the draw for the 2414 Mega-Sena contest. Nobody got the six numbers right and the prize totaled R$29 million for the next draw.

The event was held right after 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loteria Caixa, in São Paulo. Check out the dozens drawn: 05-04-14-29-38.

This is the second of three Spring Mega-Week contests. The next draw (2,415) will be held on Saturday (2).

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among the 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final contests.

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year of final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).