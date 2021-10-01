Merck pill against Covid reduces risk of death by 50%, says study – 10/01/2021 – Balance and Health

Molnupiravir, an experimental drug against Covid-19 produced by the pharmaceutical group Merck and given orally, reduced by about 50% the chance of hospitalization or death for patients at risk of developing severe forms of the disease, according to preliminary results announced this Friday (1st).

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics plan to seek authorization for emergency use of the pill in the United States as soon as possible. They will also submit license applications to regulatory authorities in other countries.

Due to the positive results, the phase three trial of the drug is being stopped ahead of schedule, based on recommendations from external monitors.

“This will change the conversation about how to run Covid-19,” Merck chief executive Robert Davis told Reuters.

If authorized, molnupiravir, which was designed to introduce errors into the virus’ genetic code, would be the first oral medication against coronavirus.

The news caused Merck shares to open higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rivals such as Pfizer and Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche Holding are racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for Covid-19, but so far only antibody cocktails — which must be given intravenously — have been approved for treating patients not hospitalized from Covid.

Preliminary analysis of the 775 patients who participated in the Merck study found that 14.1% of people who received a placebo were hospitalized or died within 29 days of treatment, compared to 7.3% of those who received molnupirvir.

When considering only the deaths, there were eight among the patients who received the placebo and none in the group treated with molnupirvir.

“Antiviral treatments that can be done at home to keep people with Covid-19 out of hospitals are sorely needed,” said Wendy Holman, chief executive of Ridgeback.

Scientists celebrated the potential new treatment to help prevent severe forms of Covid, a disease that has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide.

“The availability of an effective and well-tolerated oral drug will be particularly useful in supplementing vaccination as a means of reducing the proportion of patients requiring hospitalization,” said Penny Ward, a professor at King’s College London.

In Merck’s trial, with patients around the world, molnupirvir was used at 12-hour intervals for five days.

The study involved people with Covid-19 between mild and moderate confirmed in laboratory tests, who had symptoms for at most five days. All patients had at least one risk factor associated with negative outcomes for the disease, such as obesity or older age.

Merck said viral sequencing so far demonstrates that molnupirvir is effective against all variants of the coronavirus, including the highly transmissible delta.

The company said the proportion of adverse effects was similar for patients who received molnupirvir and those who received placebos, but did not offer details about side effects.

Merck said the data showed that molnupirvir did not cause genetic changes in human cells, but the men involved in the treatment had to abstain from heterosexual intercourse or agree to use contraceptives.

Women of childbearing age could not participate if they were pregnant and had to use contraceptives.

Merck has announced that it expects to produce 10 million packages of the treatment by the end of 2021 and promises even greater production next year.

The company has a contract with the US government to provide 1.7 million packages of molnupirvir treatment at a price of $700 per patient.

Davis said Merck has similar contracts with other governments around the world and is negotiating new deals. The company said it plans to implement a price scale system based on national income criteria for countries that receive the drug.

Merck has also struck a deal to license several Indian generic drug makers to produce the drug. They could provide treatment to low-income and middle-income countries.

Molnupiravir is also in phase three of a coronavirus infection prevention trial in people exposed to the virus.

Merck officials said it was unclear how long the review of the drug by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US food and drug inspection and regulation agency, would last.

“I think they should urgently try to work on it,” said Dean Li, who runs Merck’s research labs.

Translated by Paulo Migliacci.