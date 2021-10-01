Merck says its Covid-19 pill reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 50%

Merck’s experimental oral drug against Covid-19, molnupiravir, reduced the chance of hospitalization or death for patients at risk of serious illness by about 50%, according to the results of interim clinical trials announced on Friday ( 1st).

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics plan to seek US emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and submit requests to regulatory agencies worldwide.

Due to the positive results, the phase 3 trial is being stopped early on the recommendation of external monitors.

“This is going to change the conversation about how to deal with Covid-19,” said Robert Davis, chief executive of Merck.

first drug

If authorized, molnupiravir, which is intended to introduce errors into the virus’s genetic code, will be the first oral antiviral drug for Covid-19.

Rivals such as Pfizer and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG are racing to develop an antiviral pill for Covid-19, but so far only antibody cocktails — which must be given intravenously — are approved for treating patients with Covid -19 not hospitalized.

A planned interim analysis of 775 patients in the Merck study found that 7.3% of those receiving molnupirvir were hospitalized or died 29 days after treatment, compared with 14.1% of patients receiving placebo.

There were no deaths in the molnupirvir group, but there were eight deaths in patients who received placebo.

“Antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with Covid-19 out of the hospital are sorely needed,” said Wendy Holman, CEO of Ridgeback, in a statement.

drug administration

In the trial, which involved patients worldwide, molnupirvir was administered every 12 hours for five days.

The study involved patients with laboratory-confirmed mild-to-moderate Covid-19 who experienced symptoms for no more than five days. All patients had at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcome, such as obesity or old age.

Merck said viral sequencing so far shows that molnupirvir is effective against all variants of the new coronavirus, including the highly transmissible Delta.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

The company said adverse event rates were similar for patients on molnupirvir and placebo, but did not provide details on side effects.

Merck said the data show that molnupiravir is unable to induce genetic changes in human cells, but men enrolled in its trials must refrain from heterosexual intercourse or agree to use contraceptive methods. Women of childbearing age cannot be pregnant and must also use contraceptive methods.

Merck said it expects to produce 10 million courses (continuous treatment period using the drug) by the end of 2021, with more doses coming in next year.

Contract with governments

The company has a contract with the US government to provide 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of US$700 (approximately R$3,800) per course.

CEO Davis said Merck has similar agreements with other governments around the world and is in talks with more. The company said it plans to implement a tiered pricing approach based on the country’s income criteria.

Merck also agreed to license the drug to several India-based generic drug makers that would be able to provide the treatment to low- and middle-income countries.

Molnupiravir is also being studied in a phase 3 trial to prevent new coronavirus infection in people exposed to the virus.

Merck officials said it is unclear how long the FDA’s review of the drug will take.

“I believe they will try to work with enthusiasm on this,” said Dean Li, head of Merck’s research labs.