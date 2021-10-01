Midfielder, striker, leader… Tardelli takes on captain role at Santos after trauma on arrival | saints

Diego Tardelli’s career at Santos could have been cut short on the day he debuted. After a few minutes on the field in the 1-0 defeat by Athletico, which cost him his participation in the Copa do Brasil, the 36-year-old was chased by fans on his way to the hotel where he is living. Despite the trauma, he decided to continue. And now he is seen as a leader in the cast.

Experienced and multi-champion, Diego Tardelli was hired by Santos amidst doubts. Not even the Management Committee, the body that makes the main decisions at the club, was unanimous about hiring the striker, who had not played since May. Schalka, Berenguer and Campanário, three of the nine members, were against the athlete’s arrival.

After weeks of training, Diego Tardelli debuted for Santos precisely in elimination for Athletico. He played a few minutes into the second half and didn’t stand out.

There, however, Tardelli kicked off to become an important part of Fábio Carille’s cast – even without so much time on the field or on the bench.

Despite threats and persecution, Tardelli decided to stay at Santos to continue what he had just started. The forward wants to help the club and remain in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. And it started to show signs of that on the field, too.

Against Juventude, Diego Tardelli was used again by Fábio Carille. The striker entered the second half, once again, to play a new role at Santos. As in some occasions at Atlético-MG, in Ronaldinho’s absence, the player played as a midfielder, behind center forward Léo Baptistão.

On the edge of the field, despite the 3-0 defeat by Juventude, Fábio Carille had a pleasant surprise. Diego Tardelli showed signs that he could be more than a piece at the end of his career to help in a few moments.

At 36, the center forward has been pleasing to the coach on a daily basis. In addition to the qualities on the field, shown against Juventude, Diego Tardelli has the role of a leader for younger players in light of the troubled moment experienced by Peixe in the season.

In practice, the role of a captain, similar to that of midfielder Carlos Sánchez, who carries this armband during games.