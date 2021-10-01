Mileide is offended by Valentina’s comment and lectures · TV News

Mileide Mihaile felt offended by a comment by Valentina Francavilla about followers in A Fazenda 13. The businesswoman believed that there was an indirection for her, called Ratinho’s former assistant to talk at dawn this Friday (1st) and ended up giving a sermon on friend.

As soon as Arcrebiano de Araújo returned from the countryside, Valentina stated that it is not possible to determine who is loved or not within the reality just by the number of followers on social networks. “How can these people tell who is strong and who is weak?” she asked, without naming names.

Offended, Mileide called the Italian to talk hours later. “I thought you generalized when you said that about a follower. Like it or not, I came in here for that,” said Wesley’s Safadão ex-wife. “When something happens, you have to target it to the person. You can’t generalize to everyone,” she continued.

“Surf this wave [de seguidores] it’s totally wrong. I didn’t understand what you meant there. Where are you having this kind of conversation? I didn’t see it,” the manager continued. “But I didn’t mean to refer to anyone, I never thought of you. I just don’t think that’s why Mussunzinho left and I heard people saying that”, defended Valentina.

“But who did you hear from?” the brunette wanted to know. “Oh, generally, that pissed me off,” replied the redhead. “I understood what you meant, but I couldn’t help but punctuate it,” Mileide finished. Later, Valentina commented to Tati Quebra Barraco that she didn’t understand why her friend felt so offended by the comment.

Valentina said that follower does not mean strength and Mileide went to talk to her because she didn’t like it pic.twitter.com/kz1Gvs0flx She laughs. (@usually) October 1, 2021

Valentina commenting to Tati that she didn’t understand why Mileide hurt so much #The farm pic.twitter.com/4rUk0UHZNd — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) October 1, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 15.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

