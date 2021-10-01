Mining and farming make Chile’s size of vegetation cover disappear from the Amazon

An area equivalent to the Chile, or 74.6 million hectares, in natural vegetation cover no longer exist in the countries that cover the so-called region pan-Amazonian, between 1985 and 2020. In this period, on the contrary, mining grew 656%, agriculture/livestock increased 151%, and urban infrastructure jumped 130%. These results are part of the most recent survey of the Map Biomes.

36 years ago, pastures, agriculture, mining and urban areas occupied the equivalent of 6% of the entire region. In 2020, it reached 15%. This process did not occur homogeneously. At one end, Suriname, Guyana and French Guiana have forest occupation by these activities of only about 1%. At the other end, Brazil: 19%.

The percentage of the total area that lost its original vegetation cover (by human action or fires and flooding, for example) reaches 17%, explains the technical coordinator of MapBiomas, Cícero Cardoso Augusto. Mapbiomas is a project that brings together universities, environmental organizations and technology companies.

During this period, 52% of the glacier areas in the Andean region, which supply the biome’s river systems, also disappeared. “This study allows us to understand what is happening in the Amazon, what can change and what we can do”, says Cícero.

Generated by technicians from each of the countries that make up the Amazon from satellite images, the survey includes in this new version mining and urban infrastructure, in addition to pressure vectors in forests and other coverage, such as mining concessions, oil blocks , roads and hydroelectric plants.

Human pressure on the Amazon and the consequent change in land use and fires are the main causes of greenhouse gas emissions in Brazil. In August, the United Nations (UN) climate panel pointed out that by 2040, a decade earlier than expected, the Earth’s average temperature should reach 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Among the consequences for Brazil is the loss of agricultural production capacity caused by droughts in the Midwest. The same climatic effect is expected in the Northeast and in the Amazon. For the Brazilian Southeast, the expected effects are heavy rains and more constant floods. The same report states that measures need to be taken immediately to at least reduce the impact of climate change.

wetland

On Wednesday, another report by MapBiomas pointed out that the Pantanal lost 29% of its water surface, between the 1988/1989 flood and the last one in 2018. In the first flood recorded in the historical series of analyzed satellite images, this total was 5.9 million hectares. In 2018, the area reached only 4.1 million hectares. In 2020, this value was 1.5 million hectares, the lowest in the last 36 years.

as the state showed in August, the level of the Paraguay River has been dropping considerably and agricultural activity in Brazil and Bolivia put pressure on the biome.