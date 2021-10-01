Minister of Health who uses medicine without efficacy is a charlatan, says Vecina

In an interview with UOL News today, the sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto said that the minister of Health who uses a medicine without proven scientific efficacy is a “charlatan”. The health professional’s criticism was made after President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) indicated, during a live held last night, that the current head of the ministry, Marcelo Queiroga, has been using the “covid kit” to treat covid-19 .

For Vecina Neto, Marcelo Queiroga needs to go public to “explain many things” and one of them is whether he has been using drugs that have already been discarded by the WHO (World Health Organization) in the treatment of coronavirus. According to the sanitarist, having a health minister “a charlatan is worse than a charlatan president”.

“Queiroga has to go public and explain a lot, whether or not he used the ‘covid kit’ is one of them, because certainly the minister of health who takes a product that can have serious side effects and has no proven efficacy is doing quackery. I mean, having a quack health minister must be much more serious than having a quack president, after all, the president is not a doctor, Queiroga is,” he declared, stressing that “perhaps” the minister “has the diploma revoked by the barbarities that is doing in the Ministry of Health”.

Bolsonaro indicates that Queiroga underwent ineffective treatment

Marcelo Queiroga was diagnosed with coronavirus last week during a trip to New York, in the United States, with President Jair Bolsonaro to participate in the General Assembly of the UN (United Nations). In addition to him, at least three other people who participated in the presidential delegation were also infected by the disease, including federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina.

As the diagnosis discovered in the US, Queiroga was unable to return to Brazil and is in mandatory quarantine in New York. Yesterday, during a live on social networks, Bolsonaro indicated that the minister may have used an ineffective medicine against the disease, as well as questioning the effectiveness of the vaccines once again.

“I want the press, when Queiroga returns to Brazil… You will not have the courage to ask, but there will be a reporter who will. Mr. Marcelo Queiroga, you are vaccinated with both doses, you are a man who has never been seen without mask in Brazil and contracted the virus. Nobody wants to say that the vaccine is useless. Ask him if he had any initial treatment in the US,” said the president.

Wanted by UOL, the Ministry of Health only reported that Queiroga “took the medications prescribed by the doctor”, without specifying which ones. He also stated that the minister is doing well and has been without symptoms of covid-19 for more than one, having carried out a new test today. The result should come out “in the coming days”, according to the folder.

In last week’s live, Bolsonaro had already used Queiroga’s case to cast unfounded suspicion about covid-19 vaccines. All immunizations being applied in Brazil are safe, effective and approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

There is still no proven effective treatment for the initial phase of covid-19. The lie is recurrent in Bolsonaro’s statements.

The best way to fight the virus is through vaccination — which, although it does not prevent the individual from contracting and transmitting the disease, reduces the chances of hospitalization and death. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain social isolation measures, the use of masks and constant hand hygiene.