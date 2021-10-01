Mixed generations, “carrasco”, wall: who shone in Fluminense’s U-20 title in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense ended an eight-year lack of title in the Carioca U-20 Championship by beating arch-rivals Flamengo by 4-2 on the aggregate score in the finals. The achievement that hadn’t been there since 2013 came through a team that featured the names of two victorious generations of the under-17s, the “golden” and “dream” generations, and which had important characters.

Official photo of Rio de Janeiro U-20 champion Fluminense from 2021 — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

Hero of the finals against Flamengo with a hat-trick in the first game, John Kennedy found his good football in the under-20 after a tumultuous season. The 19-year-old striker started the year in the pro group, but picked up Covid-19, made a long comeback and lost ground. He went through the sub-23 to recover the rhythm and “lay down and rolled” in the sub-20, showing that his experience in the top team made a difference.

There were only four games in the competition, enough to be “the guy” of the title. He made three in the semifinals against Vasco and, in the finals against Flamengo, he lived up to his reputation as an “hangman”, by scoring three more in the first game and forwarding the title.

John Kennedy, author of 3 of Fluminense's 4 goals, in the first clash of the Carioca U-20 final against Flamengo — Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC

Hired last season for the under-20 from Tubarão-SC, Thiago Gonçalves became the absolute titleholder in the category this year after Pedro Rangel’s rise to the under-23. Starting in all 16 of the competition’s games, the 20-year-old goalkeeper played an important role in the Rio title campaign with crucial saves, including a penalty, and great performances in decisive games, such as the first leg of the final against Flamengo, when he closed the goal.

Thiago Gonçalves, Fluminense's U-20 goalkeeper — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

Son of former striker Marco Brito, Luan Brito was a reserve in the final matches after John Kennedy was “searched” by the professional. However, it played a vital role in the 1st phase, where Fluminense advanced with the second best campaign. Flu scorer for the season, the 19-year-old forward was the second top scorer in the competition with seven goals, tied with Lázaro, from Flamengo, and only behind Bismarck, from Resende, with nine.

Luan Brito, for Fluminense's U-20 — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

Title holder in the final half of the Brazilian U-17 title campaign last season, Alexsander was one of Fluminense U-20’s great revelations. Even at just 17 years old, the young midfielder assumed the starting position and showed maturity despite his young age. Strong in marking, he had a great competition, with the right to capital performance in the last game of the final.

Alexsander, Fluminense under-20 midfielder — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

For the final stages of the competition, Fluminense’s sub-20 had the reinforcement of exponents of the generations that shone in the under-17 and were in the main group. Despite few matches in the competition, defender Luan Freitas (captain) and midfielder Wallace, from the 2018 “Geração de Ouro”, and Matheus Martins and João Neto, from the 2020 “Geração dos Sonhos” raised the level of the team and contributed to winning the title.

Fluminense players celebrate Carioca U-20 title — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

In his second season as coach of Fluminense’s under-20 team, coach Eduardo Oliveira won his first title in the category. He had already been Carioca U-17 champion in 2018 precisely with the “Geração de Ouro”, which also had names like João Pedro, Matheus Martins, Calegari, André and Martinelli.

Eduardo Oliveira, Rio U-20 champion coach with Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

