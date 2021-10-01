Mobile debuts panic function that records video and calls contacts | Cell phone

The Google Pixel phone has gained a security feature that consists of immediately starting to record video when it detects an emergency situation. The smartphone shares the information with the contacts indicated by the user, in order to facilitate the request for help.

The feature is part of the native personal security tool. It goes into operation after the user presses the power button five times in a row. In the settings part of the application, it is possible for the user to choose which function he prefers to start automatically.

In addition to video recording that starts silently, there is the possibility to start a voice call with the local emergency service or share data such as battery status and real-time location with your favorite contacts.

The feature is designed to be used in situations where the user has had an accident, cannot move naturally, or is being held hostage. Even before this update, the software was able to detect a car crash on its own and issue alerts about danger in the vicinity.

According to the website XDA Developers, the software can record videos up to 45 minutes long, with compression equivalent to 10 MB per minute. It then sends the recording to the cloud, in a Google account set up on the device. The images are stored for seven days and this content is automatically shared with emergency contacts.

If you prefer, the user can also have greater control of the situation, as it is possible to configure the “five emergency rings” to just open a screen with buttons that activate the features listed above. The smartphone must be connected to the internet.

Google Pixel 6 is the latest release of the line that, like its predecessors, should not be released in Brazil. The device has a 6.4 inch screen with FHD+ resolution and can reach 6.7 inches in the Pro version.

