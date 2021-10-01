Moderator Fabiola Gadelha reveals she is pregnant

– Advertisement –



the presenter Fabiola Gadelha, at 41, one of the funniest personalities on TV announced that she is pregnant for the third time.

The presenter who came from Manaus and became known by the general public when she became a presenter for Record TV, already has two children from her previous marriage, one 21 years old and the other 19 years old.

This Wednesday afternoon, 30, on the program “General balance” in the time frame of “Poisonous” columnist Fabiola Reipert brought the information.

The columnist revealed that the famous woman is pregnant again. This and this is the couple’s first child, her and the dentist Bruno Amaral, they said yes to love in 2018. In the attraction to Fabiola Gadelha, she sent a message to the attraction where, together with her husband, she talks about the subject.

“Fabiola Reipert, what a pleasure to give you and your team this news firsthand”.

“And we are very happy, even after 20 years I have two children, I will be a mother again’, she said.

The first-time dad amended: “It was a big dream, a wish of mine to have a child”, said the dental surgeon.

The journalist continued: “We don’t know if it’s going to be a ray or a ray”, she said referring to her nickname “Rabo de Arraia”.

“But now are youI’m at home until December 31, away from face-to-face work, taking care of this baby that is on the way for 2 months and we are very happy”.

On social networks, the presenter shared a click with followers. The famous one appears with the family, husband and children announcing the news.

