Mogi starts special program for women’s health care

To mark the ‘October Rosa’, awareness campaign on breast cancer and cervical cancer, the Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes is programming a series of activities aimed at facilitating and encouraging women’s health care .

This Saturday (2), the Pro-Woman will promote another special action for the implantation of IUDs (Intrauterine Devices) in patients who were already waiting for the procedure and six basic units will be open for joint efforts to collect Pap smears.

According to the Ministry of Health, for collections there is no need to schedule, but interested women can seek information at the unit closest to their residence and follow the guidelines for carrying out the exam: not having used vaginal cream in the last seven days; not having had sex in the last three days; not being menstruating; perform normal routine hygiene.

In addition to breast cancer prevention, in recent years, Mogi das Cruzes has taken advantage of October Rose to work on various areas of attention to Women’s Health, such as Pap smears. The exam is indicated to prevent cervical cancer and should be done annually by women of any age, from the beginning of sexual activity.

Mammography exams will also be offered throughout the month and can be requested through the Basic Units. Mammography is indicated for women aged 40 to 69 years and must be performed once a year or as directed by the doctor.

Breast cancer is among the diseases most feared by women for its physical and psychological effects. Among the noticeable symptoms are the appearance of a lump or tumor in the breast, with or without breast pain. Changes in the skin covering the breast and palpable lumps in the armpit may also appear.

Family history is an important risk factor, especially if one or more first-degree relatives (mother or sister) were affected before the age of 50 years. Other factors are early menarche (age at first menstruation); late menopause (after age 50) and nulliparity (no children).

Pink October’s first activities

Saturday (2)

Pap smear collection (just consult the unit)

Ponte Grande: av. Lothar Waldemar Hohene, 70

Vila Suissa: av. Ricieri José Marcatto, 310

Braz Cubas: Padre Álvaro Quinones Zuniga street, 340

Vila Natal: Coronel Cardoso Siqueira street, 2650

Santo Angelo: Rua São Simão, 59

Biritiba Ussu: Rua Thiago Silvestre Furtado, 90

Insertion of IUD (exclusive to already scheduled patients)

Pro-Mulher – Rua Manoel de Oliveira, 30 – Mogilar